Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.24 Per Share

News provided by

The Clorox Company

Sep 16, 2025, 20:00 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable November 6, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 22, 2025.

Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments and annual dividend increases.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate sustainability into its business reporting. In 2025 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the third consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

CLX-C

SOURCE The Clorox Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Hidden Valley® Ranch Picks Up Checked Bag Fees for Labor Day Travelers Who Pack the Flavor

Hidden Valley® Ranch Picks Up Checked Bag Fees for Labor Day Travelers Who Pack the Flavor

This Labor Day Weekend, Hidden Valley Ranch is making travel tastier, and a lot easier, by covering checked bag fees for fans who bring their...
Clorox to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Clorox to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that Chair and Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Luc Bellet will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household Products

Household Products

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics