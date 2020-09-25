Clorox Deploys Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to Tackle Operational Challenges Brought Upon by the COVID-19 Pandemic

The global pandemic has brought new operational challenges for Clorox including travel restrictions between sites. Clorox deployed Vuzix Smart Glasses to perform quarterly audits remotely by using them with Atheer software to provide visual guidance and first-person point-of-view recordings to their external auditors Ernst & Young without the need for travel, resulting in audits being able to be performed without the need for significant amounts of travel time that would otherwise be required for the auditor to fly onsite.

Another challenge that Clorox was able to overcome was supporting manufacturing equipment remotely using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses. In one instance at Clorox' Sunrise, Florida facility, the plant's maintenance manager was called on to help troubleshoot an issue at the plant using his iPad at home, the Atheer app and Vuzix Smart Glasses within minutes. The virtual team was able to tackle a problem with capper center-lining using instructions that the maintenance manager was able to provide from his house and the plant was able to avoid what would have been roughly two hours of down time, which would have held up production of thousands of units.

"Vuzix is excited to see our M400 Smart Glasses being utilized by Clorox to not only help them operate effectively during the global pandemic but also reduce costs and time spent performing tasks," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Atheer is a long-term partner that continues to provide productivity and collaboration solutions on Vuzix Smart Glasses to enterprise customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in similar requests from other global organizations who are experiencing the same operational challenges as Clorox and have begun implementing our solution to address these challenges. Why send a person when you can simply send a pair of Vuzix Smart Glasses?"

More details related to Clorox and Atheer can be found here.

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

