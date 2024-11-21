Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes Win 2024 ISSA Environment & Sustainability Innovation of the Year Award

CloroxPro's latest addition to the Clorox EcoClean product portfolio arms cleaning professionals with a new EPA Design for the Environment (DfE)-certified, ready-to-use disinfecting wipe.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloroxPro is proud to announce that Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes have won the 2024 ISSA Environment & Sustainability Innovation of the Year Award at the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The newly launched ready-to-use disinfecting wipes are recognized for helping to keep facilities clean and healthy while using EPA Safer Choice and Design for the Environment (DfE)-certified ingredients.

Courtesy of CloroxPro (PRNewsfoto/CloroxPro)

The annual ISSA Innovation Awards Program showcases the professional cleaning industry's most innovative products and technologies. Participating exhibitors submitted their products and technologies that have made an impact in the commercial, institutional and residential cleaning community. Winners were selected by a group of industry leaders consisting of janitorial experts, media and ISSA member representatives.

"We are proud that ISSA has recognized Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes as the Environment & Sustainability Innovation Award Winner for 2024. Expanding our Clorox EcoClean platform into ready-to-use wipes gives cleaning professionals more eco-conscious options to incorporate into their cleaning and disinfecting protocols because it's not enough to keep facilities clean and healthy – it's about doing so in a way that reduces the industry's impact on people and the planet," says Kyra Caskey, Senior Director of Marketing for CloroxPro. "Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes showcase our commitment to providing customers with innovative products that deliver the same powerful clean as traditional cleaners, without the tradeoffs."

Eco-Conscious and Effective

In August 2024, CloroxPro launched Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes, adding to the product lineup of Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Cleaner, All Purpose Cleaner and Glass Cleaner. The new ready-to-use disinfecting wipes are made with naturally derived ingredients1 including a 100% plant-based substrate and a citric acid active ingredient that cleans, sanitizes and disinfects, killing 99.9% of illness-causing germs including Norovirus, cold & flu viruses, E. coli, MRSA and COVID-19.2

All products in the EcoClean portfolio are made using 25% post-consumer recycled plastic packaging, helping facilities reach sustainability goals, including requirements for LEED, ISSA CIMS - Green Building, and Healthy Green Schools and Colleges, among other sustainability programs.

Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes join a long list of CloroxPro products previously recognized as ISSA award winners, including Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Cleaner, Clorox Hydrogen Peroxide Disinfecting Cleaners, Clorox Urine Remover and Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.

More information about Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes can be found at https://www.cloroxpro.com/products/clorox-ecoclean/ .

About CloroxPro

Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products for healthcare facilities. From comprehensive surface disinfection to advanced technologies, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals and commercial facilities such as offices, schools, athletic facilities and hospitals. For more information, visit www.CloroxPro.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2024 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

1 100% plant-based active ingredient and cloth.

2 When used as directed on hard, non-porous surfaces.

