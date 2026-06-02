Clorox Healthcare Introduces Two Breakthrough Innovations to Help Solve Infection Prevention Challenges

Clorox Healthcare launches two new innovative products designed to help close a critical compliance gap in daily disinfection: Clorox Healthcare Quat Alcohol Disinfecting Wipes, featuring a 1-minute contact time and 40% less alcohol*, and Clorox Healthcare HyperOxi Disinfecting Wipes a bleach-free sporicidal wipe powered by Quanticare Technology that is easy to use and gentle on surfaces.

Clorox Healthcare unveils an expanded healthcare portfolio designed to advance infection prevention with a quat alcohol-based daily disinfecting wipe and a bleach-free sporicidal disinfecting wipe.

Wipes innovations help address emerging pathogen threats, burdens and support compliance in fast-paced healthcare environments where contact time protocols can be difficult to maintain.

New products include Clorox Healthcare Quat Alcohol Disinfecting Wipes and Clorox Healthcare HyperOxi Disinfecting Wipes.

OAKLAND, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clorox Healthcare today announced two new innovative products designed to address critical challenges in infection prevention: Clorox Healthcare Quat Alcohol Disinfecting Wipes and Clorox Healthcare HyperOxi Disinfecting Wipes. These new wipes are designed to address critical needs in healthcare environments, helping improve workflow efficiency and compliance.

Clorox Healthcare Quat Alcohol Disinfecting Wipes Clorox Healthcare HyperOxi Disinfecting Wipes

New Clorox Healthcare Quat Alcohol Disinfecting Wipes Address Infection Prevention Challenges

The innovations come at a time of rapid change in infection prevention, as facilities face staffing pressures, escalating microbial threats—like C. auris—and increasing operational demands. Most existing quat alcohol wipes have contact times of two minutes or longer and contain high levels of alcohol, creating a compliance challenge: either staff cannot keep surfaces wet for the required contact time, or they must re-wipe surfaces to do so, resulting in added time and labor costs.

Clorox Healthcare Quat Alcohol Disinfecting Wipes are formulated with 40% less alcohol* to help keep surfaces wet for the full contact time and support compliant and efficient workflows. The patent-pending, triple-active formula gives healthcare facilities a new daily disinfecting option that delivers fast efficacy and built-in compliance.

Expanding Clorox Healthcare's Sporicidal Portfolio with a Bleach-Free Alternative

While Clorox has provided trusted, bleach-based solutions to healthcare and commercial facilities for more than 100 years, it is now introducing its first-ever bleach-free sporicidal wipes with Clorox Healthcare HyperOxi Disinfecting Wipes powered by Quanticare Technology. The non-bleach formula is designed to deliver broad-spectrum efficacy, eliminating C. difficile spores in 4 minutes and other pathogens—including TB, C. auris, and Norovirus—in 1 minute or less, while offering broad surface compatibility and a comfortable user experience.

Offering a non-bleach scent and minimal surface residue, the ready-to-use Clorox Healthcare HyperOxi Disinfecting Wipes provide sporicidal efficacy, without tradeoffs.

Expanded Portfolio Designed to Meet All Healthcare Disinfection Needs

Together, the introduction of Clorox Healthcare Quat Alcohol Disinfecting Wipes and Clorox Healthcare HyperOxi Disinfecting Wipes reflects Clorox Healthcare's commitment to developing cleaning and disinfecting solutions to meet the broad range of healthcare disinfection needs and solve real-world challenges. This expanded portfolio of ready-to-use wipes and sprays helps infection prevention and environmental services teams disinfect with greater confidence. Paired with Purell hand hygiene solutions, healthcare facilities gain access to a trusted portfolio of products, services and education across the infection prevention category to help improve patient safety.

Industry Leadership Perspective

"Infection prevention teams are under increasing pressure to do more with less and disinfection solutions must be designed for the realities of today's healthcare environments," said Alec Frisch, General Manager, CloroxPro. "With Clorox Healthcare Quat Alcohol Disinfecting Wipes and Clorox Healthcare HyperOxi Disinfecting Wipes, we're delivering innovations designed for real-world compliance—helping teams meet required contact times without added steps or slowdowns, while providing options that make sporicidal disinfection more comfortable for everyday use."

Availability

The new Clorox Healthcare Quat Alcohol Disinfecting Wipes and Clorox Healthcare HyperOxi Disinfecting Wipes will be available in small and large wipe sizes later this year through major healthcare distributors.

Pending full regulatory approvals. Contact your Clorox Healthcare representative for current availability information.

*vs. PDI Super-Sani Cloth Wipes

About Clorox Healthcare

Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, Clorox Healthcare continues to advance infection prevention by offering a wide range of innovative products to help stop the spread of infection in healthcare facilities. Clorox Healthcare is committed to delivering trusted solutions that support the evolving needs of the healthcare community. For more information, visit www.CloroxHealthcare.com and follow CloroxPro on LinkedIn.

About Clorox Purell

Clorox Purell, formerly GOJO, is the leading global producer of skin health and hygiene solutions. As the inventors of PURELL Hand Sanitizer, Clorox Purell is committed to bringing innovative hygiene products, smart dispensing solutions and compliance-building programs that help improve the well-being of patients and healthcare workers. Its scale and reach expanded in 2026, when the enterprise joined The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX). Clorox Purell is headquartered in Akron, Ohio and manufactures products in Northeast Ohio. For more information, visit www.gojo.com and follow Clorox Purell on LinkedIn.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Headquartered in Oakland, California since 1913, Clorox integrates sustainability into how it does business. Driven by consumer-centric innovation, the company is committed to delivering clearly superior experiences through its trusted brands including Brita, Burt's Bees, Clorox, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, Kingsford, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol and now Purell as well as international brands such as Chux, Clorinda and Poett. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

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SOURCE CloroxPro