Clorox Professional Products Company Introduces the Clorox® Total 360® System for Healthcare

While experts agree that thorough cleaning and disinfection of healthcare surfaces and equipment is essential for reducing the risk of infections, studies suggest that only 30 to 50 percent of surfaces in patient rooms and operating rooms are effectively disinfected1 and nearly 85 percent of hospital wheelchairs are contaminated with Staphylococcus aureus or Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).2 Using patented electrostatic technology to optimize product delivery, the Clorox® Total 360® System provides an efficient, cost-effective solution to overcome this challenge and enhance environmental hygiene in a wide range of healthcare settings.

The Clorox® Total 360® System combines electrostatic technology with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered Clorox® disinfecting and sanitizing solutions to quickly and easily provide superior coverage in even the hardest-to-reach places. The innovative system covers up to 18,000 square feet per hour, achieving superior surface coverage up to 75 percent faster3 and using up to 65 percent less product compared with traditional disinfectants per square foot.

"While improving efficiency, this technology also enhances thoroughness and efficacy by enabling facilities to reach surfaces outside the line of sight where conventional trigger sprays may miss, reducing the risk of human error and providing more complete, uniform surface coverage," explains Katherine Velez, PhD – Senior Scientist, Clorox Professional Products Company. "This makes the Clorox® Total 360® System an ideal solution for many large and difficult-to-clean spaces, surfaces and objects found in a variety of healthcare settings including acute care facilities, Emergency Medical Services, long-term care and assisted living, outpatient settings, rehabilitation and physical therapy facilities, and more."

Designed for efficient, comprehensive surface treatment and broad surface compatibility, the Clorox® Total 360® System can be used to treat surfaces in patient care areas, disinfect wheelchairs and other mobile equipment and improve environmental hygiene in large areas and high-traffic public spaces such as waiting rooms, hallways and rehab units.

"Backed by the power of Clorox® disinfecting and sanitizing solutions, the Clorox® Total 360® System has the potential to significantly improve environmental hygiene in hard-to-reach and difficult-to-clean spaces," said Kristina Vannoni, Associate Director – Marketing, Clorox Professional Products Company. "We are proud to offer this innovative solution to healthcare settings where it can help deliver even cleaner, safer spaces and a healthier environment of care."

Clorox Healthcare is a long-standing supporter of AHE and is committed to providing Environmental Services Professionals with a comprehensive portfolio of best-in-class solutions to reduce the risk of infections and keep patients, staff, and visitors safe. Attendees at this year's EXCHANGE conference can visit the Clorox Healthcare booth (#507) to learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System and Clorox Healthcare's industry-leading portfolio of EPA-registered surface disinfectants, advanced UV technology and cleaning and odor removal products.

For more information about the Clorox® Total 360® System, visit www.CloroxProfessional.com.

