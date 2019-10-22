Clorox Signs Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment to Reduce Plastic Waste

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) announced today that it has become a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, a vision of a circular economy for plastic in which it never becomes waste or pollution. The foundation's vision is in line with the company's new plastics-related ESG goals announced earlier this month as part of its new integrated corporate strategy called IGNITE.

These new ESG goals include:

50% combined reduction in virgin plastic and fiber packaging by 2030 .

. 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025 .

. Double post-consumer recycled plastic in packaging by 2030 (+50% by 2025).

Clorox has also pledged to continue the following initiatives as part of its signatory status in the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment:

No polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in packaging.

Pilot new business models and solutions which enable consumers to refill and reuse primary packaging, such as participation in TerraCycle's Loop pilot program.

"We have become signatories to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment because we believe that, more than ever, we need to take a leadership role in finding innovative solutions that reduce plastic waste in our products and packaging," said Benno Dorer, chair and CEO, The Clorox Company. "Seeing the impact from plastics accumulation around the world, including in our oceans and beaches, reinforces that we all have to act now. One of the best ways we can act is by significantly reducing packaging material. Looking at new ways to reduce material and develop more sustainable products and packaging is a reflection of our commitment to doing business the right way, or what we call Good Growth – growth that's profitable, sustainable and responsible."

"The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment unites businesses, governments and others behind a clear vision of a circular economy for plastic. We are pleased The Clorox Company is joining us by setting concrete 2025 targets," said Sander Defruyt, New Plastics Economy Lead, Ellen MacArthur Foundation. "Our vision is for a world where plastic never becomes waste or pollution. It will be a challenging journey, but by coming together we can eliminate the plastics we don't need and innovate, so the plastics we do need can be safely and easily circulated –keeping them in the economy and out of the environment."

More comprehensive information about Clorox's IGNITE ESG goals can be found here. Information on Clorox's 2020 ESG strategy can be found in its fiscal year 2019 annual report.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2019 net sales of $6.2 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality™ and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. Nearly 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2019 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2019 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $12 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation New Plastics Economy Global Commitment

Over the past four years, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy initiative has rallied businesses and governments behind a positive vision of a circular economy for plastics. Its 2016 and 2017 New Plastics Economy reports captured worldwide headlines, revealing the financial and environmental costs of waste plastic and pollution. The Global Commitment is led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, in collaboration with UN Environment, with its vision now shared by 400+ organisations around the world. The initiative is supported by Wendy Schmidt as Lead Philanthropic Partner, the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and Oak Foundation as Philanthropic Funders. Amcor, Borealis, The Coca-Cola Company, Danone, L'Oréal, MARS, Novamont, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Unilever, Veolia and Walmart are the initiative's Core Partners. https://www.newplasticseconomy.org/

