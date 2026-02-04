Clorox to Present at 2026 CAGNY Conference

News provided by

The Clorox Company

Feb 04, 2026, 16:15 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that Chair and Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Luc Bellet will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York's (CAGNY) annual conference in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, Feb. 19. A live webcast of the presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT) and can be accessed on the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Headquartered in Oakland, California since 1913, Clorox integrates sustainability into how it does business. Driven by consumer-centric innovation, the company is committed to delivering clearly superior experiences through its trusted brands including Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Chux®, Clorinda® and Poett®. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

SOURCE The Clorox Company

