Clorox to Present at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Luc Bellet will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in New York City.

The webcast will begin at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET (11:15 a.m. PT) and can be accessed on the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

