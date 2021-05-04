CloroxPro® Introduces the Clorox® TurboPro™ Electrostatic Sprayer and Disinfectant Cleaner

"As facilities evolve their cleaning and disinfecting strategies, the Clorox ® TurboPro™ Electrostatic Sprayer helps our customers enhance the safety and wellbeing of their facilities," said Amy Harmon, Director of Devices, CloroxPro. "Whether customers are using our Clorox TurboPro sprayer or an existing one, Clorox ® TurboPro™ Disinfectant Cleaner gives customers the assurance that they are using a trusted, EPA-registered disinfectant for sprayers to help maintain confidence in their shared public spaces."

The Clorox® TurboPro™ Electrostatic Sprayer and the Clorox® TurboPro™ Disinfectant Cleaner provides convenient, cordless spraying technology with an EPA-registered chemistry that is specifically designed for use through electrostatic sprayer devices. The sprayer device provides safety and efficacy for operators while remaining user friendly and can seamlessly incorporate into facilities' routine cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Designed for use in small to medium spaces where portability and accuracy is a must, the Clorox® TurboPro™ Electrostatic Sprayer can be used in high-traffic facilities such as schools, offices, restaurants, retail centers, and commuter transportation systems. The device's handheld, cordless design combined with proven electrostatic technology ensures efficient and effective surface disinfection performance in all the places where clean means everything.

The Clorox® TurboPro™ Disinfectant Cleaner for Sprayer Devices is an EPA-registered electrostatic chemistry used to disinfect and sanitize hard and soft surfaces. The disinfectant can be reliably used through electrostatic sprayer devices including handheld, backpack and cart sprayer devices, without compromising safety, compatibility, or performance. This disinfecting solution has been approved to kill 51 pathogens (including cold and flu viruses,1 MRSA and norovirus) and SARS-CoV-22, the virus that causes COVID-19, in two minutes and 99.9% of bacteria in five seconds on hard, nonporous surfaces.

For more information about the Clorox® TurboPro™ Electrostatic Sprayer and the Clorox® TurboPro™ Disinfectant Cleaner, visit www.CloroxPro.com/Products/Electrostatic-Technology/.

About CloroxPro

Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products and technologies for healthcare facilities. Whether it is schools, offices, restaurants, hotels, hospitals or other commercial facilities, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals. For more information, visit www.CloroxPro.com or follow @CloroxPro on Twitter.

CLX-B

1 Staphylococcus aureus (Staph), Klebsiella pneumonia (Kleb)

2 SARS-CoV-2 on hard, nonporous surfaces. Use as directed.

SOURCE CloroxPro

Related Links

https://www.cloroxpro.com

