CloroxPro Joins Forces with Convoy of Hope to Donate Product for Hurricane Relief and Recovery

The donation includes 7,000 Clorox® TurboPro™ Handheld Electrostatic Sprayers which are specially engineered to disinfect large spaces quickly and easily. In addition, hundreds of truckloads of CloroxPro disinfectants are being deployed across multiple impacted states, including ready-to-use bleach products that clean, kill and control mold and mildew. Convoy of Hope trucks have already started picking up and delivering the products to areas that have been impacted by Ida and others anticipating destruction from impending storms.

"We feel for the communities devastated by hurricanes like Ida and are honored to help get our disinfecting products to the people who need them most right now, whether for their homes, small businesses, schools, or healthcare facilities," said Chris Tucker, Vice President and General Manager for CloroxPro. "Convoy of Hope is providing a truly valuable service in getting these products to impacted communities as quickly and efficiently as possible."

"Clorox is a great example of a caring corporation that is doing all they can to bring help to people in need," said Hal Donaldson, President and CEO of Convoy of Hope.

The Clorox Company is also partnering with its major disaster partner American Red Cross to support hurricane relief efforts through product and cash donations.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products. Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry’s most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products for healthcare facilities. From comprehensive surface disinfection to advanced technologies, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals and commercial facilities such as offices, schools, athletic facilities and hospitals. For more information, visit www.CloroxPro.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator since 2002. Convoy of Hope has served more than 160 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit www.convoyofhope.org.

