CloroxPro™ Partners with ISSA and Global Biorisk Advisory Council to Launch New Online Fundamentals Course and GBAC Scholarship Program

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloroxPro™ announced today a new program, in collaboration with ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a division of ISSA, to help schools, businesses, athletics facilities, restaurants, public venues, and other public spaces maintain a cleaner and healthier environment and reinforce visitor confidence as the world is opening up. Cleaning professionals across the nation can gain complimentary access to the GBAC Online Fundamentals Course 2.0, pending eligibility.

This newly updated, self-paced online course teaches cleaning professionals to prepare for, respond to and recover from biohazards in the workplace. Participants will learn infection and contamination control measures for infectious disease outbreak situations. The course will focus on three key learning objectives:

Key principles of cleaning and disinfection for infectious diseases in the workplace

Tools and processes for successful cleaning and disinfection

Proper procedures for cleaning and disinfection.

Upon completion of the course within 30 days, individuals will receive a Certificate of Completion from GBAC and be able to use the GBAC-Trained Technician designation to promote their expertise.

"As facilities prepare to welcome back occupants and visitors at pre-pandemic levels, schools, businesses, and other public spaces are focused on safeguarding their environments for all who may enter," said Chris Tucker, Vice President and General Manager, CloroxPro. "Cleaning and disinfecting are a key part of a holistic strategy to help reduce the spread of illness-causing germs, beyond COVID-19. With more GBAC-Trained Technicians supporting facilities of all kinds, we can all more effectively combat today's and tomorrow's contamination threats and help uphold public health and safety."

CloroxPro will donate $70,000 in GBAC Scholarships enabling recipients to further their cleaning, disinfection and infection prevention education.

"We are proud to partner with CloroxPro to continue to support the professional cleaning industry and our members," said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. "We are thankful for CloroxPro's commitment to furthering the education of cleaning for health and offering the resources to enhance our members' operations as more people return to the places where they work, eat, shop, watch sports and socialize."

Applications for the program will be available starting Thursday, July 15, 2021, and close on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The course is valued at $300; to apply for a full scholarship or get more information, please see here.

About CloroxPro

Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products and technologies for healthcare facilities. Whether it is schools, offices, restaurants, hotels, hospitals or other commercial facilities, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals. For more information, visit www.CloroxPro.com or follow @CloroxPro on Twitter.

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response, and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial, and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address, and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization's services include biorisk management program assessment and training, infectious disease and biological material response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ Facility and Service Accreditation Programs, training and certification of individuals, and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org .

