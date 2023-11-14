CloroxPro's 2023 Clean Index Industry Survey Reveals an Ongoing Cycle of Burnout Among Cleaning Professionals

News provided by

CloroxPro

14 Nov, 2023, 08:50 ET

In its second annual industry survey, CloroxPro uncovers staff burnout, declining confidence, and a gap between eco-conscious cleaner interest and adoption among cleaning professionals

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CloroxPro released its 2023 Clean Index report, which reflects the current challenges and perceptions of more than 1,700 cleaning professionals and consumers and unveils key shifts in year-over-year industry trends. From staffing shortages to increased workloads and not having enough time for training, cleaning professionals continue to face high turnover and burnout. In fact, nearly nine out of ten (87%) cleaning professionals have personally experienced burnout in the last two years, highlighting the industry's need to focus on employee wellness and retention to remain diligent in its role to safeguard public health.

While consumer confidence in the cleanliness of public spaces has increased 23% since last year, cleaning professionals are feeling less confident year-over-year in their ability to prevent the spread of illness-causing germs, exacerbating staffing challenges. Cleaning professionals' confidence fell nearly 5% compared to last year, with the largest confidence drop among building-service contractors (-15% vs. 2022). The primary drivers of declining confidence were cited as a lack of training programs (22%, +9% vs. 2022) and more public scrutiny of cleaning practices (20%, + 6% vs. 2022).

Findings also reveal that while most cleaning professionals agree that eco-conscious cleaners and disinfectants are important to use, adoption continues to lag. Cleaning professionals cite their top concerns for switching to eco-conscious cleaners as increased cost (78%), uncertainty of cleaning effectiveness (67%) and compromised efficiency of cleaning (58%).

"The challenges uncovered by the 2023 Clean Index survey reinforce how much responsibility is placed on cleaning professionals, and the need to ensure they have the tools and support to confidently create clean and healthy public spaces," said Kyra de St. Paer, Senior Director of Marketing at CloroxPro. "We at CloroxPro are dedicated to partnering with cleaning professionals to provide innovative products, quality training, and educational support to help them thrive."

2023 Clean Index Findings:

Burnout is Prevalent

  • Cleaning professionals are facing burnout because of high turnover and continued staffing shortages, resulting in a cycle of longer hours and less time for training. 
    • 61% say hiring issues and short staffing are leading contributors to staff burnout.
    • 44% say not enough time for training is a leading contributor to staff burnout.
    • 40% say long hours are a leading contributor to staff burnout. 

A Crisis in Confidence

  • Compared to 2022, cleaning professionals' confidence in their own ability to keep the areas they manage clean and disinfected fell nearly 5%, with Building Service Contractor confidence falling 15%.
    • 22% cite lack of training programs as a top reason cleaning professionals are less confident.
    • 20% cite public scrutiny of cleaning practices as a top reason cleaning professionals are less confident.

Green Cleaning Interest/Adoption Gap

  • Three in four (75%) cleaning professionals agree that using that eco-conscious cleaners/disinfectants in public spaces is important, but adoption continues to lag.
  • Factors preventing cleaning professionals from switching to eco-conscious cleaners and disinfectants include:
    • 78% increased cost
    • 67% uncertainty of cleaning effectiveness
    • 58% compromised efficiency of cleaning
    • 56% limited product availability on market
    • 52% preference for traditional solutions

CloroxPro offers solutions to help address some of the challenges faced by cleaning professionals. Ready-to-use (RTU) cleaning and disinfecting products, including Clorox EcoClean™, offer facilities and professional cleaners many benefits, including efficacy, versatility, reduced effort and time saved. Additionally, access to training programs such as CloroxPro HealthyClean®, an online learning platform offering high-quality education and training on how to clean for health effectively, efficiently and safely, can boost confidence and has been shown to help increase staff retention1.

For additional learnings and insights from the 2023 Clean Index, please visit CloroxPro.com/.   

Methodology 
Results from the 2023 Clean Index Survey were determined by the responses of more than 700 cleaning professionals and more than 1,000 consumers nationally representative of the U.S. general population as defined by the U.S. Census. Cleaning professionals included Facility Managers, Environmental Services (EVS) Directors or Infection Preventionists (IPs) with purchase-decision power and/or influence in the following industries: education (124 sample size), commercial office buildings (135 sample size), healthcare facilities (353 total, 46 EVS, 148 IPs), as well as Building Service Contractors and/or building cleaning and maintenance service employees (100 sample size).

About CloroxPro
Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products for healthcare facilities. From comprehensive surface disinfection to advanced technologies, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals and commercial facilities such as offices, schools, athletic facilities and hospitals. For more information, visit www.CloroxPro.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

1Bersin J. New Research Shows "Heavy Learners" More Confident, Successful, and Happy at Work [Internet]. LinkedIn. 2018; Available from: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/want-happy-work-spend-time-learning-josh-bersin/

SOURCE CloroxPro

Also from this source

CloroxPro Expands HealthyClean® Online Learning Platform Offerings

CloroxPro Expands HealthyClean® Online Learning Platform Offerings

CloroxPro today announced the launch of the CloroxPro HealthyClean® Trained Manager Certificate Course, a comprehensive on-demand training course...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.