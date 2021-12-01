Close Out The Year With The Job Of Your Dreams

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) will host its annual Winter Career Fair on Thursday, December 9, 9am-1pm PST. BVCF's virtual career fairs matches Black professionals with career opportunities at industry-leading, inclusion-minded companies. Nationwide job opportunities will be available in ALL INDUSTRIES including TECH from more than 25 companies targeting technical and nontechnical professionals.

Since its inception in 2019, BVCF has quickly grown to be a nationwide "go to" resource for Black Professionals who seek career acceleration, and major companies seeking qualified Black candidates. To date, the platform has helped nearly 200 employers to attract and hire diverse Black talent, while also developing robust pipelines to satisfy future needs. More than 10,000 candidates have attended the virtual job fair, and the BVCF candidate database includes over 30,000 Black professionals. December's career fair includes Fortune 100 and other well known companies such as Accenture, Apple, Coca Cola, Credit Suisse, Intel, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Shutterfly, Wayfair, Zendesk and Zocdoc.

"We started this platform because we wanted to help Black professionals find more job opportunities and economic mobility. Two years later, BVCF has proven to be a reliable and effective way to connect Black Professionals with employers who see and hire qualified and accomplished Black talent," says Lakeisha Poole, Partner, Black Virtual Career Fair and Founder, Onyx Community Connection. "Our candidate network has increased by 7,000 this year alone. As we move into 2022, our platform will be valuable to employers seeking to achieve their diversity and inclusion goals by hiring more Black talent as our economy recovers from the challenges of COVID-19," continues Poole.

An October survey of more than 10,000 workers, from Future Forum, a research group focused on workplace issues, found that 66% of Black respondents want a flexible schedule, compared to 59% of White employees. "Many of our employers understand this developing "new normal" -- job seekers and employees desire more employer sponsored benefits, including flexible work schedules, increased family time, and remote/mobility options," says Michael DeFlorimonte, Partner, Black Virtual Career Fair and Founder, African American Employee Network (AAEN). "Companies are beginning to recognize these needs and are now offering new employment packages that include these preferences. Similar to 2020, our December fair is proving to be very popular among candidates and employers. Considerations for 2022 include development of our candidate database software, addition of online forums and expansion of our fair offerings," continues DeFlorimonte.

BVCF provides Black professionals with free services, resources, and tools to assist with the job search process. Employers can review resumes and post jobs. Candidates, recruiters and hiring managers interact in real-time via audio, video and text chat during the fair.

Candidate registration is free. To register for ALL INDUSTRIES including TECH Winter Career Fair click here: https://virtual.blackvcf.com

About Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF)

Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) is a joint venture of two Black professional organizations: the African American Employee Network (AAEN), a communications network serving and supporting African American professionals in the area of information, events (education, networking) and career development; and Onyx Community Connection (Onyx), a Black professionals organization committed to amplifying Black excellence through regular business, social and community service events and communications. Together as BVCF, we leverage a syndicated network to reach qualified candidates nationwide.

For more information about BVCF, go to www.blackvcf.com

For More Information, Contact:

Ryan Stewart, [email protected], (347) 526-9556

Renée E. Warren-Mebane, [email protected]

SOURCE Black Virtual Career Fair