Closed Deal Announcement - Britehorn Partners Advises Specialty Sauce Manufacturer on Sale to Strategic Buyer

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Britehorn Partners is pleased to announce that it has served as the exclusive investment banker to East-West Specialty Sauces ("East-West") in its sale to an undisclosed national strategic buyer. Founded in 1991, East-West is a family-owned business which sells its gourmet products in retail, foodservice and private label channels, as well co-pack and custom formulation for clients. Operating from a world-class facility in Denver, Colorado, East-West produces a wide range of products including premium Asian cooking sauces, BBQ sauces and custom sauces.

"East-West is a truly special company with long-standing relationships and commitments to our customers, suppliers, employees as well as to the Denver community," said Judy Koyama, founder and outgoing CEO of East-West Sauces. "This sale to such an outstanding partner will help us to meaningfully expand our business, both in term of product offerings, channel of trade and geography," added Jasmine Koyama Reeves, who will continue with the company in her role as COO.

"We believe this acquisition greatly enhances the company's ability to continue to grow and flourish, building on its premier reputation and its long history. This new partnership makes perfect sense for our client," said Britehorn co-Founder and Partner Brett Story. "We have paired an exceptional business, built, managed and made to flourish by Judy Koyama and her family with a world-class buyer. We are delighted," added Britehorn co-Founder and Partner Bobbi Babitz.

About East-West Sauces

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, East-West Specialty Sauces is leading manufacturer of private label, branded, and co-manufactured sauces. Founded in 1991 by Judy Koyama, East-West Sauces boasts a track record of 25 + years of providing the highest quality and consistent food manufacturing as well as helping restaurants, foodservice companies and retailers develop new taste ideas.

About Britehorn Partners

Britehorn Partners is a Denver, Colorado based investment bank that specializes in buy side and sell side mergers and acquisitions advisory for middle market clients. Britehorn's team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit Britehorn.com.

