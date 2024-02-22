ClosedLoop Wins Top Best in KLAS Healthcare AI Spot for Third Consecutive Year

Ranked #1 by KLAS Research with highest customer satisfaction ratings

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClosedLoop, the leading healthcare data science platform, today announced that it has been named Best in KLAS for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence: Data Science Solutions for the third year in a row. With an overall performance score of 95.9 out of 100, ClosedLoop was once again recognized as the industry leader for healthcare AI, earning top honors in the 2024 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services report.

Providers, accountable care organizations (ACOs), payers, pharma, and digital health companies use ClosedLoop to harness all of their available data with ease and enhance care with actionable, individual-level predictions for any healthcare use case. No matter their level of expertise with predictive analytics, ClosedLoop enables healthcare organizations to accelerate and scale the impact of AI while minimizing the time and costs traditionally associated with implementation and predictive model deployment.

For the third consecutive year, ClosedLoop scored an "A+" or "A" in each of the six evaluation categories: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. This year, ClosedLoop scored 8.4 points higher than the category average of 87.5.

Customers surveyed by KLAS expressed immense satisfaction, with one VP-level executive saying, "ClosedLoop has been and continues to be the best vendor I have ever worked with in my career. They have been a tremendous, trusted, valued partner. They have not just produced things; they have exceeded my expectations" (VP, December 2023).

"Winning Best in KLAS for the third year in a row is an incredible honor," said Andrew Eye, CEO and founder of ClosedLoop. "It's validation of the shared success we continue to have with our customers as we work hand-in-hand to improve millions of lives with AI. Leading the industry in predictive analytics this many years has been thrilling, and we look forward to continuing our leadership of this category by defining success for Generative AI in healthcare."

Best in KLAS is among the healthcare technology industry's most prestigious awards, recognizing software and services companies that are devoted to improving healthcare and displaying exemplary commitment to customer success.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount," said KLAS Research CEO Adam Gale. "The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

About ClosedLoop

ClosedLoop is accelerating AI's ability to improve health. With technology that is purpose-built for healthcare, ClosedLoop combines data science automation with a comprehensive healthcare content library, both designed to bring an agile approach to the development of AI powered machine learning models. Winner of the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge and named Best in KLAS for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence: Data Science Solutions in 2022, 2023, and 2024, ClosedLoop is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Press Contacts:

Sara Guappone

ClosedLoop

[email protected]

SOURCE ClosedLoop.ai