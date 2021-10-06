Closedsea -- Introducing the First TRULY Multi-Chain NFT Buy, Collect, and Sell Experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Closedsea set to launch a world-class, multi-chain NFT Marketplace designed to offer the best NFT buy, collect, sell, and create experience on the market and solve some of the current problems with industry leader OpenSea's platform.

Using Closedsea offers two unique opportunities for investors:

Offers NFT transactions on low fee networks such as Binance, Polygon, and Solana as payment options while also maintaining the ETH option.

The $SEA TOKEN, which allows members to have zero (0) fees on all their transactions by simply holding a limited number of $SEA Tokens.

Closedsea focuses on these main areas within the blossoming NFT Marketplace space; high fees, Multi-Chain accessibility, reliability and user experience. Closedsea is designed to offer a multi-chain experience across all blockchains that support smart contracts such as; BSC, POLYGON, ETH, SOL, and more. This allows for users to trade on the network that best suits their requirements. Closedsea is also designed to offer the best create, buy, collect, and sell experience at par or better with market leaders by offering a familiar and predictable interface that is lacking on platforms outside the ETH network. Closedsea is also designed to offer reliable transaction security, high availability, and little- to-no failed transactions.

"Closedsea is finally bringing an NFT Marketplace that addresses the needs of every NFT creator, buyer, and collector. By allowing NFT trades across multiple chains that support smart contracts, Closedsea is set to revolutionize the industry. Closedsea's first truly Multi-Chain NFT market officially launches on the 1st of November, 2021. Significant development work has already been put into the project and the testnet goes live on the 18th of October, 2021, enabling selected users to test and feel the platform before the Mainnet launch on November 1st, 2021." - The Closedsea Team

