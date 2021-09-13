CLOSEM Helps Entrepreneur Grow Franchise Empire

MERRITT, BC, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Tsui uses CLOSEM ( https://closem.ai/ ) to build his franchise empire. He co-founded a mobile payments app before starting Canuck Eats ( https://canuckeats.com/ ) in 2020, in Merritt, BC, a small town a few hours from Vancouver. Dining choices here are limited and there are few delivery options. The big national delivery apps don't service this town because the market is too small, and local restaurants can't afford a delivery fleet.

Enter Canuck Eats, a locally-owned delivery service with a focus on fair compensation and high quality service. Once he proved the model locally, William set out to open Canuck Eats franchises across Canada. Canuck Eats uses social media to promote the franchise concept and captures leads with Facebook as well as from their website.

But following up with leads proved to be a challenge. The founder is busy managing accounting, recruiting, scheduling… even pitching in as a backup driver when things get busy! William says "I was really fortunate to find CLOSEM -- it enables me to run the business while it takes care of the entire follow-up process for fresh leads."

CLOSEM combines a contact management (CRM) system to keep track of leads, with a powerful messaging platform that automates follow-up, noted for its ease of use, outstanding customer support and professionally-written message templates

As leads are collected, they automatically go into CLOSEM, added to a contact list, "tagged" for future identification, and sent a campaign of email and text messages for proper follow-up.

"I use CLOSEM to send both email and SMS text messages, as SMS gives us the best response. The whole program has saved us countless hours, and the message templates provided are golden. I've barely needed to modify them," he says. "Before CLOSEM, I didn't even dare to begin selling franchises due to the other demands on my time."

In less than a year Canuck Eats had its first franchise in Edmonton, Alberta, and they are busy launching their second. "It was easy to get CLOSEM up and running, and I'm still astonished that we launched our first franchise location this quickly."

William is no stranger to hard work. His single mom brought William and his sister to Canada from Hong Kong after his father passed away. Motivated to give back, he served as director of the Richmond Food Security Society, and his enthusiastic community spirit is shared by franchisees.

Canuck Eats is on path to success. Their innovative technology, along with local ownership and fair compensation gives them a leg up over the big delivery services. They intend to dominate the small town market in Canada before expanding internationally.

"CLOSEM is THE entire recruiting system for franchising for us. We wouldn't have any franchisees without it," William says.

ABOUT CLOSEM. CLOSEM is a highly-rated, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS), and users pay a monthly or annual subscription for the product, developed by visionary marketing and sales gurus Laura Betterly and Richard Miles. SaaS is a particularly attractive business model for investors due to its low overhead costs and predictable, recurring revenue. They have recently launched an equity crowdfunding campaign at https://closem.ai/invest.

