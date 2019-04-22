Closer - Brand New Dating App for Young People Who Want to Make New Friends

Closer's swipe feature may give the app a familiar feel, allowing users to swipe right to express interest and left to skip profiles that don't set sparks flying. For a personalized app experience, users can create customized tags, but the biggest perk of Closer is the new "Chat Idea" feature. When users find their perfect match, the pressure is on to make a smooth introduction. Chat ideas help to break the tension, offering opening lines for an embarrassment-free introduction. And the new dating app aims to help users spark genuine conversations and get to know each other with ease.

Hayley, the spokesperson of Closer, sends her sincere thanks and encouragement to all the potential users: "We appreciate you leaving and sharing their precious reviews and ideas about how to improve the Closer app. Our team hopes to serve the online dating community well, and we can only achieve that goal by listening to our users firsthand. We're excited to hear their feedback."

Closer has been designed to help modern daters build genuine connections with individuals as passionate, adventurous, and unique as they are. During the App Experience project, the creators of Closer are excited to refine the fantastic features and begin bringing users "Closer" together.

Now Closer welcomes prospective daters to apply to their App Experience Program. The first 100 selected users will have the opportunity to optimize and improve the Closer app and will walk away with a free lifetime membership! To become an applicant, please get the latest version from App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1455220225.

To learn more about Closer app, please visit https://oncloser.com/

SOURCE onCloser.com

