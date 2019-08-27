closerlook Brings On Dan Levengood To Boost Project Delivery And Accelerate Aggressive Agency Growth

"By strengthening our creative and analytic processes, we'll be able to work more efficiently and deliver work that will ultimately exceed our clients' expectations," Levengood said.

Reinforcing the agency's Agile-based strategy is core to Levengood's content delivery plan, as it will allow for an adaptive development cycle suited to the digital age. His experience in creating effective fixed-time, fixed-price projects will lead to better estimates and more efficient productions.

Before moving to closerlook, Levengood most recently worked with Team DDB (via Critical Mass), an agency where he handled digital media delivery for its multibillion-dollar U.S. Army account. The list of agencies he's worked with includes Razorfish and a mixture of organizations large and small.

"Dan comes to us with a wealth of project delivery experience in PR, experiential marketing, data science, CRM and traditional advertising," said Steve Tulk, CTO at closerlook. "He'll continue to elevate our ability to deliver work more effectively while leading the project delivery teams."

According to Levengood, the diversity of his career was the result of him attempting to continually challenge himself, learning new techniques while hardening his core skill set. His breadth of experience lends him the ability to look at problems from multiple angles to foresee potential project setbacks and organize teams accordingly.

Established in 1987, closerlook is a new type of lead agency that combines biopharma brand marketing, digital marketing and marketing analytics to help biopharmaceutical companies promote new therapies that help improve the lives of patients and those who care for them. With offices in Chicago and New York, closerlook has won multiple awards for its unique ability to create engagement and foster loyalty through strategy, design, development and execution of responsive campaigns. For more information, contact 312-640-3700 or visit the website at closerlook.com .

