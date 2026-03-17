CloserStill Media Announces the Launch of Data Center Americas, March 2027

A Landmark Expansion for the World's Leading Data Center Event Series

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloserStill Media, the producer of market-leading Data Centre global events, announces the launch of Data Center Americas, a new U.S. event focused on the data center and digital infrastructure community. The inaugural edition will take place March 31 to April 1, 2027, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Data Center Americas I Video Preview Speed Speed

Data Center Americas represents an expansion of CloserStill Media's established and award-winning Data Centre World global portfolio, which includes events in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Madrid and Singapore that brought together more than 33,000 unique attendees and over 1,200 sponsors in 2025. The inaugural U.S. edition is expected to attract hundreds of sponsors and more than 3,000 attendees.

The momentum for Data Center Americas is already building following a hugely successful preview at Data Centre World London two weeks ago. During the London event, dozens of industry-leading companies expressed their early support for the Washington, D.C. launch, including major global providers, such as Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES), Rehlko, Munters, Airsys Cooling Technologies and Liquid Stack, among others.

The U.S. accounts for a significant share of global data center capacity and is projected to exceed $600 billion in capital expenditure in 2026. With continued growth in demand for AI-ready infrastructure, Data Center Americas will provide a dedicated forum for senior decision-makers shaping the next phase of digital infrastructure investment. Washington, D.C. was selected for its proximity to Northern Virginia's Data Center Alley, the largest concentration of data center activity in the world, serving hyperscalers, colocation providers, enterprise technology leaders, engineering firms and public sector organizations.

Gareth Bowhill, CEO of CloserStill Media, said:

"The launch of Data Center Americas is a major milestone for CloserStill and our globally renowned data center event series. Building on our proven track record of delivering leading technology events worldwide, this expansion strengthens our international portfolio whilst building on the momentum we've created in North America through our recent partnerships with Ai4 and Billington CyberSecurity. It also reflects our long-term commitment to the communities that are driving structural growth across the global technology landscape."

Yancy Weinrich, U.S. President of CloserStill Media, added:

"Data Center Americas is a significant addition to our U.S. portfolio and reflects the critical importance of the U.S. market to the digital infrastructure community. CloserStill operates the largest data center events in the world, and we're bringing that proven model to North America. Our focus is on delivering a high-energy, high-value environment near Data Center Alley, where senior leaders can connect, share insight and pursue business opportunities."

Consistent with CloserStill Media's portfolio approach, the event will emphasize curated content, senior-level engagement and measurable outcomes for participants. Further details regarding speakers, partners and conference programming will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit http://datacenteramericas.com/

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media specializes in high-value, content-driven events and the nurturing of B2B or professional communities. The company operates events across a wide range of sub-vertical sectors within Technologies, Healthcare, Learning & HR and Future Transport & Infrastructure with 850 employees across the globe and offices in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Spain and Singapore. For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.

SOURCE CloserStill Media