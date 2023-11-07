Closesimple Releases First Issue of the Growth & Scale Report for the Title & Escrow Industry

News provided by

CloseSimple

07 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Why doesn't the title and escrow industry have a magazine to highlight the amazing people in our industry?" This was the thought that CloseSimple's Co-Founder and Brand Evangelist, Bill Svoboda, had as he was on a flight to ALTA One in 2022. Noticing the Delta magazine in the seatback in front of him, the idea of the Growth and Scale Report sparked.

Continue Reading
Introducing the Growth & Scale Report in Title & Escrow, by CloseSimple
Introducing the Growth & Scale Report in Title & Escrow, by CloseSimple

Growing your title or escrow company requires a balance between sales and operational efficiency. Focusing solely on one at the expense of the other can lead to challenges. "The Growth and Scale Report intentionally dives into the mindset of both," explains Paul Stine, Co-Founder and CEO of CloseSimple, "offering a blueprint that others can follow." Something happens when this balance is achieved, and we want all of the readers to experience that success.

"I want to showcase their hard work," said Bill, "making them the true rockstars." Through modern magazine design and individual stories, the goal of this magazine is to amaze those outside our industry with our capabilities.

Over the years, Bill, Paul and the entire team at CloseSimple have met remarkable people with inspiring, untold stories in the title and escrow industry. The Growth and Scale Report aims to share their tales, hoping to inspire others in more ways than they already have.

The first edition of this report highlights 9 professionals, including Jenny Martin, John Voso, Jim Blair IV, Rick Diamond, Ben White, Kay Underwood, Brie McDaniel, David Arbit, and Deidra Facey (from Omni Hotel & Resorts).

So who can benefit from this magazine? The Growth and Scale Report is tailored for title and escrow professionals looking for inspiration. However, anyone, regardless of industry, encountering the Growth & Scale Report, can apply its principles to elevate their unique roles or businesses.

Download your free copy today at https://www.closesimple.com/gsr-fall-2023 

About CloseSimple

CloseSimple, based out of Minneapolis, MN is a high-growth, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution used by title companies, escrow companies, and real estate attorneys to enhance the experience of closing on a real estate transaction. CloseSimple's platform leverages strategic integrations to bring buyers, sellers, realtors, lenders and attorneys into one digital closing experience, driving efficiencies, consistency in process, and differentiation in the market for its customers. 

SOURCE CloseSimple

Also from this source

CloseSimple Launches Collaboration Portal to Help Title Companies Elevate the Closing Process

CloseSimple Launches Collaboration Portal to Help Title Companies Elevate the Closing Process

CloseSimple, a leading innovator in the real estate industry based out of Minneapolis, MN, announced today that it has formally launched a suite of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.