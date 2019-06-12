Closing Date for Reorganizations and Details Regarding Final Distributions by Target Funds

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The completion of the reorganization plans to combine each Target Fund listed below into the corresponding Acquiring Fund will take place after the close of business on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Target Fund Acquiring Fund Royce Small-Cap Leaders Fund Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Royce Small/Mid-Cap Premier Fund Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Royce Micro-Cap Opportunity Fund Royce Opportunity Fund

As part of the reorganizations, all of the assets and liabilities of each Target Fund will be exchanged for shares of the corresponding Acquiring Fund, with all values being determined as of the closing of the NYSE (generally 4:00pm) on Friday, June 14, 2019. Upon completion of the reorganizations, Target Fund shareholders will become shareholders of the corresponding Acquiring Fund. No sales charges or redemption fees will be imposed in connection with any of the reorganizations.

In advance of the completion of the reorganizations, the Target Funds declared their respective final distributions for 2019:

FUND AND CLASS TICKER

SYMBOL CUSIP RECORD

DATE EX-

DATE PAYABLE DATE INCOME S/T GAINS L/T GAINS TOTAL Royce Small-Cap Leaders Fund Investment Class ROHHX 780905196 6/11/19 6/12/19 6/12/19 $0.0239 $0.0076 $0.2963 $0.3278 Service Class RYOHX 780905519 6/11/19 6/12/19 6/12/19 $0.0182 $0.0076 $0.2939 $0.3197



















Royce Small/Mid-Cap Premier Fund Investment Class RHFHX, 780905238 6/11/19 6/12/19 6/12/19 $0.0000 $0.0088 $0.1046 $0.1134 Service Class RGFAX 780905857 6/11/19 6/12/19 6/12/19 $0.0000 $0.0088 $0.1042 $0.1130 Consultant Class RYGCX 780905618 6/11/19 6/12/19 6/12/19 $0.0000 $0.0061 $0.0728 $0.0789



















Royce Micro-Cap Opportunity Fund Investment Class ROSFX 780811832 6/11/19 6/12/19 6/12/19 $0.0000 $0.0000 $1.4143 $1.4143

If you have any questions regarding this release, please call Investor Services at 1-800-221-4268. For further information on The Royce Funds, please visit our website at www.roycefunds.com.

About Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund—Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. Royce & Associates, LP ("Royce"), the Fund's investment adviser, invests the Fund's assets primarily in equity securities of small- and micro-cap companies with stock market capitalizations up to $3 billion that it believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth. The Fund uses multiple investment disciplines in an effort to provide exposure to approaches that have historically tended to perform well in different market environments. These disciplines include investing in a "High Quality" approach—companies that Royce believes have competitive advantages and high returns on capital; a "Traditional Value" approach—companies that are currently out of favor, selling at what Royce deems to be low valuations; and a "Special Situations" approach—companies with complex structures that do not lend themselves to traditional valuation metrics, as well as other Royce approaches such as "Growth at a Reasonable Price" and "Deep Value." The Fund's portfolio managers generally focus on one or more of these approaches in managing segments of the Fund's assets, while the Lead Portfolio Manager oversees investments across all segments. Charles M. Royce is the Fund's Lead Portfolio Manager. Portfolio Managers Jay S. Kaplan, Lauren A. Romeo, and Steven G. McBoyle manage the Fund with him. They are assisted by Portfolio Managers James P. Stoeffel, Chris E. Flynn, and Andrew S. Palen.

About Royce Opportunity Fund—Royce Opportunity Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. Royce, the Fund's investment adviser, invests the Fund's assets primarily in equity securities of small- and micro-cap companies with stock market capitalizations up to $3 billion in an attempt to take advantage of what it believes are opportunistic situations for undervalued securities. Such opportunistic situations may include turnarounds, emerging growth companies with interrupted earnings patterns, companies with unrecognized asset values, or undervalued growth companies. Although the Fund normally focuses on securities of companies with stock market capitalizations up to $3 billion, it may, in certain market environments, invest an equal or greater percentage of its assets in securities of larger-cap companies and may invest up to 10% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. William A. Hench is the Fund's portfolio manager, assisted by Portfolio Managers Robert Kosowsky and Suzanne Franks.

About Royce & Associates, LP—Royce & Associates, LP, is a small-cap equity specialist offering distinct investment strategies with unique risk/return profiles designed to meet a variety of investors' needs. For more than 40 years, our strategies have focused on active, risk-conscious investing driven by deep, fundamental company research. Chuck Royce, the firm's founder and a pioneer of small-cap investing, enjoys one of the longest tenures in the industry. Royce & Associates, LP is a subsidiary of Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM). Royce Fund Services, LLC, the Fund's distributor, is a member of FINRA and the SIPC.

Important Disclosure Information

An investor should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, fees, charges, and expenses of Royce Pennsylvania Mutual and Opportunity Funds before investing or sending money. This and other important information about The Royce Funds can be found in the Funds' prospectus. To obtain a prospectus, and information about The Royce Funds, please call (800) 221-4268 or visit www.roycefunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Distributor: Royce Fund Services, LLC.

Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund

Investment Class: PENNX, 780905840

Institutional Class: RPMIX, 78081A303

Service Class: RYPFX, 780905386

Consultant Class: RYPCX, 780905816

R Class: RPMRX, 780905295

Royce Opportunity Fund

Investment Class: RYPNX, 780905832

Institutional Class: ROFIX, 780905691

Service Class: RYOFX, 780905758

Consultant Class: ROFCX, 780905378

R Class: ROFRX, 780905253

