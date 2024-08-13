Closing Deals, Creating Dreams: PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory Announces Impressive Combined First and Second-Quarter 2024 Performance, Delivering A 33 Percent Increase Over One Year Ago in Deals Closed

Leveraging its pet care industry focus and extensive experience, PET|VET continues to build on its momentum with ongoing growth completing more than 200 transactions and $490 million in sales overall, and the company is looking forward to a strong third quarter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuing to build on its fast start this year, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory, (https://www.petvetsales.com/), a premier brokerage and advisory firm for the pet care industry, has announced its impressive combined first and second-quarter 2024 results. The firm marked a 33 percent increase in deals closed and client business sales over the same period in 2023, with the company working on a robust third quarter.

The companies featured in PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory's recent deals include:

BARKS Dog Daycare , (https://barksdogdaycare.com/, Savannah, GA ), sold to Best Friends Pet Hotel.

, (https://barksdogdaycare.com/, ), sold to Best Friends Pet Hotel. Wag Resort , (https://www.wagresort.com/, Grand Junction, CO ), sold to Best Friends Pet Hotel.

, (https://www.wagresort.com/, ), sold to Best Friends Pet Hotel. B&S Kennels , (https://bskennel.com/welcome, Avon, IN ), to Argos Partners.

, (https://bskennel.com/welcome, ), to Argos Partners. New Inn Kennels , (https://newinnkennels.com/ , East Haddam, CT ), to a private party.

, (https://newinnkennels.com/ ), to a private party. A full-service pet resort in California to Pet Resort Hospitality Group.

Based in Grand Junction, Colorado, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory is unique in its industry, focusing exclusively on the selling of pet resorts and veterinary practices to PE firms active in the pet care space.

Following an unprecedented year with more than $70 million in client business sales, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory has maintained its momentum this year, increasing its total transactions to more than 200 and sales volume exceeding $490 million, on track to break the $500 million threshold in Q3.

"Q3 is shaping up to be exceptionally strong. We have deals in escrow poised to close, matching the combined dollar volume of Q1 and Q2. Additionally, several structured auctions are set to conclude, with all deals expected to close within the quarter. Even if we only close the current escrowed transactions, this will mark the best Q3 in our history," said Teija Heikkilä, founder, CEO, and principal broker of PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory.

Overall, the company has recently completed eight transactions with Mosaic Capital Partners and its pet hotel platform, Best Friends Pet Hotel.

The transaction involving The Wag Resort in Grand Junction, CO, holds special significance for Heikkilä, who founded the two-site pet resort 10 years ago. She said partnering with Best Friends Pet Hotel promises to elevate the business to new heights and the fact that all employees will participate in Best Friends' Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) makes this partnership even more rewarding.

"Our success, as we approach $500 million in sales, is deeply rooted in the ongoing consolidation within the pet care industry," Heikkilä added. "When we launched the company in 2007, we never could have anticipated how the industry would evolve, let alone that it would become the sole focus of our firm. The shift in how consumers view and care for their pets has played a significant role in this transformation."

Looking ahead, the company plans to appear at the Superzoo trade show, (https://www.superzoo.org/) in Las Vegas, NV, on August 14-16, 2024, (Booth #6579), showcasing its services and connecting with industry professionals.

About PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory

Based in Grand Junction, Colorado, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory is the premier brokerage and advisory firm exclusively focused on the pet care industry.

