Closing in on $10 million Raised for Shelters and Rescues, Jordan's Way Heads to Michigan and Indiana Next

INDIANAPOLIS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Closing in on $10 million raised for shelters and rescues across the U.S, Jordan's Way is kicking off another leg of their incredible 50-state tour. Known for his high-energy, 3-hour fundraisers via Facebook Live all over the country, founder, Kris Rotonda, is at it again - this time he is leading his team to Indiana and Michigan on Monday, August 5th!! This trip will mark over 200 shelters in 2024 alone!

Kris will host 20 shelters with his one-of-a-kind fundraisers; nothing short of a blast for all involved. Catch them live on Facebook and see for yourself- pies to the face, slime buckets, hose downs, maybe even a few tortilla slaps - all for the good of each facility and their animals.

Jordan's Way's newest endeavor calls on all who support their mission. Please consider joining as a Patreon. Gaining patreons with monthly subscriptions will give Jordan's Way the funds needed to give back to even more shelters and rescues, in a sort of Make A Wish meets Extreme Home Makeover, shelter edition!

For more information on Jordan's Way and to join their Patreon page, please visit

https://www.patreon.com/JordansWay50StateTourandCanadato300AnimalShelters

