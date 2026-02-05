Closing the Skilled Trades Gap Could Unlock $325.6 billion in GDP Nationwide

Nearly 1.4 million United States jobs projected to be open across seven core trades

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bring Back the Trades Inc. together with F.W. Webb Company today released a landmark economic impact report that sounds the alarm on the skilled trades shortage across the United States, and every state in the country.

The analysis reveals the dire cost of inaction: the projected skilled trades gap includes 1.4 million jobs unfilled in just seven trade categories by 2030. This deficit represents an estimated $325.6 billion in lost GDP nationally each year. The shortfall also results in approximately $71.3 billion in lost federal, state, and local tax revenue.

Today, the seven trades analyzed — electricians, mechanics, plumbers, welders, construction, HVAC, and carpenters — consist of 5.6 million total jobs nationwide. Together, they generate $1.3 trillion in annual economic impact.

The report quantifies the skilled trades workforce gap across these essential occupations, detailing both national economic impacts and a focused breakout analysis for every region and state across the United States. While the skilled trades shortage is a national issue affecting communities in every state, some regions face especially acute challenges driven by an aging workforce, rising demand, and a limited pipeline of new skilled workers. View the full report here and the technical report with full methodology here.

"This isn't just a report — it's a call to action," said Steve Turner, Founder and CEO of Bring Back the Trades. "The shortage in the skilled trades impacts every sector of our economy. We must act now to fill the current need, and share solutions on how to empower the next generation of skilled workers."

The research was sponsored by F.W. Webb Company, a third-generation, family-owned company founded in 1866 and long recognized as an industry leader dedicated to supporting the vital work of the skilled trades.

"F.W. Webb is proud to support this work because solving the skilled trades shortage requires real data and real collaboration," said Sean Davis, Vice President of Marketing at F.W. Webb Company. "By quantifying the economic impact of the gap, this report gives leaders, educators, and employers the insight they need to take meaningful action. The stakes are high, and together we can ensure America has the skilled workforce it needs to thrive."

Parker Strategy Group, a national consulting firm, was secured by Bring Back the Trades to quantify the economic impact of the projected job deficit. Their analysis shows how the workforce shortage is creating ripple effects across industries using jobs data the University of New Hampshire pulled from Department of Labor sources.

"Closing the skilled trades gap is not just about filling jobs — it's about sustaining industries, strengthening communities, and creating opportunities for the next generation," added Shana Brunye, Chief Operating Officer and Research Director at Bring Back the Trades. "Our national and regional analysis shows just how urgent this challenge is, and how much is at stake if we don't act."

Region Direct Trades

Jobs Open by

2030 by Geo Area GDP (Value

Added) Lost

Annually By

2030 Total Jobs Lost

Throughout the

Economy Annually

By 2030 Local, State, and

Federal Tax

Revenue Lost

Annually By 2030 United States 1,390,165 $325.6B 2,761,169 $71.3B East North Central 158,632 $41B 322,457 $9B East South Central 85,975 $17.9B 161,699 $3.9B Middle Atlantic 91,600 $23.9B 193,137 $5.2B Mountain 169,477 $37.9B 330,269 $8.3B New England 41,784 $11.1B 88,794 $2.4B Pacific 238,744 $66.9B 522,323 $14.7B South Atlantic 292,663 $60.4B 548,818 $13.2B West North Central 95,027 $22.9B 192,344 $5B West South Central 216,264 $43.6B 401,328 $9.6B Source: Parker Strategy Group

"Across the United States, the shortage of electricians, welders, plumbers, and other skilled workers is more than a workforce issue — it's an economic imperative," said Nichole Parker, Managing Principal of Parker Strategy Group. "By analyzing the baseline and gap impact of these seven core trades, we're equipping leaders with the evidence they need to start to reverse the trend and build a stronger future."

The time to act to address the issue is now.

"Bring Back the Trades is issuing an urgent, national call to action," said Turner. "We challenge students, families, educators, employers, and policymakers to recognize this economic imperative. We must mobilize now to invest in expanded training pathways and inspire the next generation to pursue these essential careers that keep America's economy strong."

Ongoing research, supported by F.W. Webb, will continue through 2027 to assess projected impacts on additional trades.

"This foundational report, made possible by the generous support of F.W. Webb Company, is just the beginning of Bring Back the Trades' commitment to data-driven advocacy," said Brunye. "We are already beginning another round of comprehensive research to tackle additional trade roles to help increase visibility on the opportunities in the skilled workforce across the country today and into the future."



CARPENTERS CONSTRUCTION ELECTRICIANS HVAC MECHANICS PLUMBERS WELDERS People

Employed

in the

Trades

(2024) 953,308 2,042,796 814,692 406,078 400,774 517,385 460,069 Projected

Job

Openings

by 2030 425,345 976,980 411,400 192,365 207,065 243,790 242,425 Source: BLS

To give stakeholders, policymakers, and the public a deeper dive into this data, Bring Back the Trades will be hosting a virtual webinar on Wednesday, February 11th from 10:30am-11:30am to discuss the findings of the study and what it means for regional and the national economies. Use this link to preregister and receive further information on how to attend this webinar.

About Bring Back the Trades

Bring Back the Trades, Inc. (BBTT) is a national nonprofit based in Rye, New Hampshire. BBTT empowers the next generation of skilled tradespeople by advocating for rewarding trade careers, educating parents, facilitating mentorships with professionals, and providing scholarships. Through collaboration, we elevate awareness, respect, and opportunities in the trades. Learn more at BBTT.org .

About F.W. Webb Company

An industry pioneer since 1866, F.W. Webb Company is the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, LP gas, refrigeration, pipe, valves and fittings in the Northeast. F.W. Webb has grown from a single location to more than 100 across nine states and proudly offers customers an extensive inventory of products and dedicated services that reach from underground to the rooftop. Covering 16 areas of expertise, specialty markets include process controls, water works, environmental services and more. F.W. Webb also operates more than 50 Frank Webb Home bath, kitchen and lighting retail showrooms. Media contact: [email protected] .

About Parker Strategy Group

Parker Strategy Group (PSG) is a national consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis, policy-relevant research, and data-driven storytelling. PSG works with corporations, universities, nonprofits, and public-sector leaders to quantify economic value, assess risk and opportunity, and translate complex data into clear insights for decision-makers. Known for rigorous methodology and defensible analysis, PSG delivers studies that support strategic planning, public engagement, and informed policymaking across local, state, and national contexts. Learn more at ParkerStrategyGroup.com .

SOURCE Bring Back the Trades Inc.