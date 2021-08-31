Closing Update: The Storage Acquisition Group

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is pleased to announce the following closings.

Storage Partners-Surfside The facility is located at 610 Highway 17 N Business. Storage Partners-Surfside, operating as an Extra Space, offers 60,295 net rentable square feet across 647 units. The facility offers both climate and non-climate-controlled space, 58 parking spaces, and is conveniently located on 6.39 acres of land.

Storage Partners-Spartanburg The facility is located at 240 Cedar Springs Road. Storage Partners-Spartanburg, operating as a CubeSmart, offers 43,022 net rentable square feet across 504 units. The facility offers both climate and non-climate-controlled space, 23 parking spaces, and is conveniently located on 3.56 acres of land.

The transaction was negotiated by David Spencer, Vice President and Senior Advisor with The Storage Acquisition Group and Executive Advisor with Spencer Commercial Group (based in Decatur, GA, and brokered by eXp Commercial) and TSAG CEO & President Cowles M. "Monty" Spencer, Jr.

The Storage Acquisition Group specializes in purchasing storage facilities and portfolios nationwide. Uniquely, they allow owners to sell direct without having to list their facility. With their four-tiered approach, Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support, The Storage Acquisition Group is able to help owners navigate a simple sales process while netting the highest possible profit.

