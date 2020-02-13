Closings Commence At 75 Park Lane In Newport

"With its distinguished design and amenity package, 75 Park Lane surpasses anything that has been developed in New Jersey to date," said Phillip Gesue at Strategic Capital. "The development offers a rare opportunity to own a home in an amenity-rich high-rise along Jersey City's waterfront, and its continued sales success illustrates the maturity of Jersey City as a luxury destination."

Designed by Woods Bagot, 75 Park Lane provides the sought-after experience of high-rise living with river views and resort-like amenities in Jersey City. The 358 residences range from studios to three-bedrooms and penthouses. Residences boast wide-plank oak floors, oversized windows and open-plan chef's kitchens featuring quartzite waterfall islands and countertops, Bosch appliances and custom millwork. Luxurious master baths are clad in white marble with stone vanities, custom millwork and frameless showers. Master bedrooms boast views of Manhattan and the Hudson River and walk-in closets.

Residents enjoy amenities designed to provide the ultimate recreational, social and fitness experiences. The shared spaces include an Olympic-size indoor swimming pool, wine-tasting lounge with private dining room, putting green, children's play area, co-working lounge, porte cochère and Sky Lounge with chef's table, terrace and New York skyline views.

Situated in the idyllic Newport neighborhood, 75 Park Lane enjoys a wealth of community amenities, including Newport Green, Hudson River Waterfront Walkway, Newport Centre Mall and Newport River Market, and Newport PATH station allowing for a quick commute to Manhattan and Hoboken.

75 Park Lane is part of Park and Shore, which comprises two residential buildings with a total of 429 condominiums and resort-like amenities. The development was constructed by Plaza Construction, one of the nation's leading construction management and general contracting companies and the sister-company of Strategic Capital.

Homes at 75 Park Lane start at $835,000 and sales are handled by The Marketing Directors. For additional information, visit www.parkandshore.com or call 201-798-0008.

About Strategic Capital

Strategic Capital is the US-based development and investment arm of China Construction America. As a premier global investment company, Strategic Capital focuses on investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure across the Americas. https://www.strategiccapital.us/

