Clostridium Diagnostics Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.69% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing prevalence of CDI - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clostridium diagnostics market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,148.4 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.69% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of CDI is a major factor fueling the growth of the global clostridium diagnostics market. CDI has dramatically increased in frequency and severity over the past three decades worldwide, which is a major driving factor for the growth of the market. There has been a significant shift in the epidemiology of CDI infection, as evident from an uprise in incidence and severity, which is disproportionately more common in older patients. In some areas of the US, the overall CDI incidents have risen to the point where it has surpassed rates of methicillin-resistant S. aureus infections. In a recent report on threats from antibiotic resistance in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated CDI as an urgent threat. It highlights the need for quick and decisive action to stop this infection.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Clostridium Diagnostics Market 2023-2027

Clostridium Diagnostics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (immunoassays and molecular diagnostics), product (clostridium difficile, clostridium perfringens, clostridium botulinum, clostridium tetani, and clostridium sordellii), end-user (hospitals, independent laboratories, and physicians clinics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the immunoassays segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Immunoassays are biochemical tests that use antibody-antigen interactions to determine the presence or concentration of a particular chemical like a toxin or hormone, in a solution. The practice of immunoassays is expected to continue to increase during the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements, cost-effectiveness, and the rapid analysis of immunoassays. Hence, such factors will drive the growth of the immunoassays segment in the global clostridium diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global clostridium diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global clostridium diagnostics market.

North America is estimated to contribute to 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the common use of antibiotics in the US. The growth in the prevalence of clostridium-related diseases in the region will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, every year, in a hospital or care setting, about 200,000 people in the US contract CDI. Because CDI is commonly prevalent among the ageing population, the growth of the ageing population in the region will drive the growth of the global clostridium market in North America during the forecast period.

Clostridium Diagnostics Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The development of new vaccines is the major trend in the global clostridium diagnostics market. The rising incidence of clostridium has encouraged vendors to develop vaccines preventing clostridium-related diseases. Vaccines provide long-term protection against clostridium, with various vaccines for clostridium in different phases of development. Vaccines are designed to prevent clostridium and are cost-effective and can be used to prevent the recurrence of CDI. Hence, with the growing demand for clostridium-related vaccines from end-users, vendors are launching new vaccines.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The scarcity of resources and lack of awareness in developing countries is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global clostridium diagnostics market. Researchers looking at the burden of CDI in resource-limited settings noted that clinicians in developing and underdeveloped regions are much less likely to consider CDI as a diagnosis in patients presenting with community or hospital-acquired diarrhea, which is in contrast to resource-rich settings such as North America and Europe, where clinicians usually order testing for CDI (even in patients with very mild diarrhea). Furthermore, according to a recent medical survey, physicians in Asia have poor knowledge of CDI and underestimate its contribution to antibiotic-associated disease and recurrence rates.

What are the key data covered in this Clostridium Diagnostics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the clostridium diagnostics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the clostridium diagnostics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the clostridium diagnostics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of clostridium diagnostics market vendors

Clostridium Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,148.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AstraZeneca Plc, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ferring BV, Fujirebio Holdings Inc., Hologic Inc., Huvepharma, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Novartis AG, Olympus Corp., Pfizer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Siemens AG, Summit Therapeutics Inc., TECHLAB Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Trinity Biotech Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

