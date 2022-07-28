Clostridium Diagnostics Market to reach US$ 7.8 Billion by 2032; Immunoassay-based Technology to Reign Supreme - Future Market Insights, Inc.

U.S Clostridium Diagnostics Market is anticipated to secure a market value worth US$ 2.7 Billion during the forecast period. Japan Clostridium Diagnostics Market value is estimated at US$ 464 Million by 2032. The U.K Clostridium Diagnostics market is anticipated to secure US$ 330 Million by 2032

NEWARK, Del., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clostridium diagnostics market is projected to secure US$ 7.8 Billion by 2032 while recording a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing prevalence of clostridium-related diseases and the growing awareness campaigns launched by various authorities.

There has been an increased focus of players in the market to offer vaccines, which can augment the market size in the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, Japan launched a new center, with a budget of US$ 1.6 Billion, to support vaccine and drug projects as a part of a larger scheme to tackle infectious diseases. SCARDA will be in charge of establishing a flagship R&D site for innovative collaborations and controlling funds for R&D projects.

Awareness campaigns are expected to play important role in driving the market during the forecast period. For instance, the 'See C. diff' campaign, launched by Peggy Lillis Foundation in December 2020, attained its objective by reaching more than 250,000 Americans. The organization launched the 'See C. diff' to commemorate C.diff Awareness Month in 2019, and reached about 80,000 people.

The launch of new vaccines in the market is another vital factor driving the market during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, Huvepharma Canada Corporation Inc. launched a new vaccine that has been shown to be effective against necrotic enteritis (NE) due to Clostridium perfringens type A in broiler chickens.

In addition, emerging companies such as, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Endo Aesthetics, Avisa Pharma, and MGB Bio Pharma are expected to make a significant contribution in developing the market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness and scarcity of resources in developing countries are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the high costs involved in R&D and vaccine manufacturing are expected to be other factors hindering the market growth in the assessment period.

However, growing partnerships among players are projected to counter the hampering factors and boost the market. For instance, in March 2021, Peggy Lillis Foundation for Clostridium difficile infections announced a partnership with Ferring Pharmaceutical through a new sponsorship to assist new and existing patient advocacy initiatives.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The immunoassays technology is expected to dominate the global clostridium diagnostics market at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2022-2032

The clostridium diagnostics market in the U.S is anticipated to display a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period

The U.K clostridium diagnostics market is predicted to hold a market value worth US$ 330 Million by 2032

by 2032 The Japanese clostridium diagnostics market is estimated at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

"Growing launch of new vaccines by various players of the market along with the increasing popularity of awareness campaigns as a useful tool for market growth is expected to play a significant role in driving the market during the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global clostridium diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-LA ROCHE AG, Siemens AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, and Beckman Coulter, INC.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global clostridium diagnostics market, presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of technology (Immunoassays, Molecular), by end-user (Hospitals, Government Diagnostics Laboratories, Independent Laboratories), by product (Clostridium Difficile, Clostridium Perfringens, Clostridium Botulinum, Clostridium Tetani, Clostridium Sordell), & (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

Key Segments Profiled in The Global Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Clostridium Diagnostics Market by Technology:

Immunoassays-based Clostridium Diagnostics

Molecular Clostridium Diagnostics

Clostridium Diagnostics Market by End User:

Clostridium Diagnostics in Hospitals

Clostridium Diagnostics in Government Diagnostics Laboratories

Clostridium Diagnostics in Independent Laboratories

Clostridium Diagnostics Market by Product:

Clostridium Difficile Diagnostics

Clostridium Perfringens Diagnostics

Clostridium Botulinum Diagnostics

Clostridium Tetani Diagnostics

Clostridium Sordell Diagnostics

Clostridium Diagnostics Market by Region:

North America Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Asia Pacific Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Europe Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Middle East & Africa Clostridium Diagnostics Market

& Africa Clostridium Diagnostics Market Latin America Clostridium Diagnostics Market

