Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--The coal-fired Power industry had a rotten first quarter. The first quarter included announcements that cut against coal from a wide range of asset owners, including units of FirstEnergy Corporation (Akron, Ohio), CMS Energy Corporation (Jackson, Michigan), American Electric Power Company Incorporated (Columbus, Ohio), PPL Corporation (Allentown, Pennsylvania), Talen Energy Corporation (Allentown, Pennsylvania), and Vectren Corporation (Evansville, Indiana), among others.
