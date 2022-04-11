Clotheslines Market Size to Grow by USD 42.7 million| Benefits of Natural Drying to Drive Growth | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Clotheslines Market Analysis Report by Product (Folding frame, Rotary, Retractable, and Portable), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. View our Report Snapshot

Clotheslines Market: Driver and Challenge

The benefits of natural drying is driving the clotheslines market growth. Artificial dryers can damage clothes, leading to shrinkage, tears, and color transfer. Natural drying is the process of drying clothes by exposing them to the sunlight and wind. It is a cost-effective, safe, and eco-friendly drying method that enhances the average life expectancy of clothes. The ultraviolet rays present in solar radiation aid in killing dust mites and bacteria and removing stains on clothes effectively, due to which clothes last longer. However, due to the benefits of natural drying over artificial drying, consumers are expected to adopt natural drying on a large scale, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Reducing average household spaces is challenging the clotheslines market growth. Space management plays a major role in the overall cost structure of households. Space utilization is one of the chief space management concerns in recent times owing to increasing real estate prices. However, clotheslines need comparatively bigger space than the other types of dryers for setup and need an adequate supply of sunlight and wind to dry clothes. Artificial dryers are compact, portable, and available in different shapes that suit the different needs of consumers. Hence, they are estimated to pose a significant challenge to clotheslines during the forecast period.

Clotheslines Market: Major Clotheslines Companies

Australian Made Clotheslines

Air Dry Clotheslines

Austral Clothes Hoists Pty Ltd.

Brabantia Branding BV

City Living Clotheslines

Clevacover

Daytek Australia pty ltd.

Evolution Clotheslines

Freudenberg SE

Freudenthal Manufacturing Co.

Griffon Corp.

Retractaline

Rope and Plastic Group of Companies

The Vermont Country Store Inc.

Vale Mill Rochdale Ltd.

Whitmor Inc.

Clotheslines Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Folding frame - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rotary - size and forecast 2021-2026

Retractable - size and forecast 2021-2026

Portable - size and forecast 2021-2026

Clotheslines Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Clotheslines Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Clotheslines Market: Key revenue-generating segments

The folding frame segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Fold-down clotheslines are similar to folding frame clotheslines and can be bent forward or backward as per consumer requirements. Such flexibility in using folding frames clotheslines will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Household Laundry Care Cabinets Market by Distribution Channel, Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Clotheslines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 42.7 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.36 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Australia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Australian Made Clotheslines, Air Dry Clotheslines, Austral Clothes Hoists Pty Ltd., Brabantia Branding BV, City Living Clotheslines, Clevacover, Daytek Australia pty ltd., Evolution Clotheslines, Freudenberg SE, Freudenthal Manufacturing Co., Griffon Corp., Retractaline, Rope and Plastic Group of Companies, The Vermont Country Store Inc., Vale Mill Rochdale Ltd., and Whitmor Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Folding frame - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Folding frame - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Folding frame - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Folding frame - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Folding frame - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Rotary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Rotary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Rotary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Rotary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Rotary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Retractable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Retractable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Retractable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Retractable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Retractable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Portable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Portable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Portable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Portable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Portable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Australian Made Clotheslines

Exhibit 111: Australian Made Clotheslines - Overview



Exhibit 112: Australian Made Clotheslines - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Australian Made Clotheslines - Key offerings

11.4 Air Dry Clotheslines

Exhibit 114: Air Dry Clotheslines - Overview



Exhibit 115: Air Dry Clotheslines - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Air Dry Clotheslines - Key offerings

11.5 Austral Clothes Hoists Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Austral Clothes Hoists Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Austral Clothes Hoists Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Austral Clothes Hoists Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 City Living Clotheslines

Exhibit 120: City Living Clotheslines - Overview



Exhibit 121: City Living Clotheslines - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: City Living Clotheslines - Key offerings

11.7 Daytek Australia pty ltd.

Exhibit 123: Daytek Australia pty ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Daytek Australia pty ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Daytek Australia pty ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Freudenthal Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 126: Freudenthal Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Freudenthal Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Freudenthal Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

11.9 Griffon Corp.

Exhibit 129: Griffon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Griffon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Griffon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Griffon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Griffon Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Retractaline

Exhibit 134: Retractaline - Overview



Exhibit 135: Retractaline - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Retractaline - Key offerings

11.11 Rope and Plastic Group of Companies

Exhibit 137: Rope and Plastic Group of Companies - Overview



Exhibit 138: Rope and Plastic Group of Companies - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Rope and Plastic Group of Companies - Key offerings

11.12 The Vermont Country Store Inc.

Exhibit 140: The Vermont Country Store Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: The Vermont Country Store Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: The Vermont Country Store Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio