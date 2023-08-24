Clotheslines Market to grow by USD 43.15 million from 2022 to 2027 | The benefits of natural drying drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The clotheslines market size is expected to grow by USD 43.15 million from 2022 to 2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.66% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 36% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In APAC, the market is projected to experience an increase in growth momentum during the forecast period. With more than half of the rural population, this region is considered one of the potential markets for clotheslines. Australia is one of the major countries in APAC and is home to major clotheslines companies such as Australian Clothesline Manufacture, Austral Clothes Hoists, City Living Clotheslines, Daytek Australia, Rope and Plastic Group of Companies, and Versa line Clotheslines. China is flooded with both organized and unorganized clothesline manufacturers. Furthermore, most APAC countries have favorable weather conditions for clothesline usage. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Clotheslines Market 2023-2027

Clotheslines Market: Benefits of natural drying to drive growth

The benefits of natural drying are notably driving the market growth. Artificial dryers do irreparable damage to clothes, such as shrinkage, actual tears, and color transfer. On the other hand, the natural dryer is the process of drying clothes by exposing them to wind and sunlight. It is considered one of the most cost-effective, safest, and eco-friendly drying methods that improve the average life expectancy of clothes. In addition, the ultraviolet rays present in solar radiation aid in killing dust mites and bacteria and belching stains on clothes effectively, due to which clothes survive longer periods. Nevertheless, due to the advantages of natural drying over artificial drying, consumers are anticipated to adopt natural drying on a large scale, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the clothesline market during the forecast period.

Clotheslines Market: Innovative Product Launches

Innovative product launches are an emerging market trend.

Some of the key Clotheslines Market Players:

The clotheslines market is concentrated and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Air Dry Clotheslines, Austral Clothes Hoists Pty Ltd., Australian Clothesline Manufacture, Brabantia Branding BV, City Living Clotheslines, ClevaCover PL, Daytek Australia Pty Ltd., Dube TradePort, Evolution Clotheslines, Freudenberg SE, Freudenthal Manufacturing Inc., Griffon Corp., Minky Homecare, and Rope and Plastic Group of Companies

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Clotheslines Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the clotheslines market by distribution channel (Offline and Online), product (Folding frame, Rotary, Retractable, and Portable), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Products sold through physical stores are part of offline sales. The offline distribution segment delivers the touch-and-feel experience to customers and is regarded as one of the most effective means of marketing. Offline or physical stores are estimated to grow on a large scale globally, providing extensive reach and visibility to clotheslines. In addition, clotheslines are available in most organized retail stores, such as variety stores, branded stores, specialty stores, hypermarkets, and departmental stores. The offline distribution segment is valued for the highest market share as offline distribution channels, including proprietary retail outlets, offer social experience, personalized attention, recommendation, a demo from the sales staff, easy returns, and zero waiting period. Such factors are anticipated to increase the demand for the offline distribution channel and consequently, boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The online on-demand laundry service market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.38% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 145.72 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial), service (laundry, dry clean, and duvet clean), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Busy lifestyle allowing very little time for laundry is notably driving the market growth.

The laundry folding machine market is projected to grow by USD 2.39 billion with a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the laundry folding machine market segmentation by end-user (apparel manufacturers, industrial launderers, hotels, hospitals, and others), type (automatic, semi-automatic, and manual folding machine), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The social factors driving the adoption of laundry folding machines are one of the key factors driving the laundry folding machine market's growth.

