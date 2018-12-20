Clothing B2C E-Commerce - Worldwide Markets, 2018: Alternative Delivery Methods are on the Rise

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Clothing B2C E-Commerce Market 2018

accents the prominent drivers and hurdles of global fashion E-Commerce market growth. In line with the discoveries of this report, fashion products are purchased over the Internet by one-half of all online shoppers around the globe.

The global online market for fashion sees double-digit growth.

Between 2018 and 2022, the worldwide B2C E-Commerce fashion market is projected to eclipse the half trillion euros sales line, as stated in forecasts cited in this report. With regard to online penetration of total retail sales, above one-third of clothing, accessories, and footwear spending is predicted to be generated online by 2022.

Clothing is the top product category in leading online retail markets around the globe.

Fashion is among the most purchased product categories of online shoppers. With an immense population and the uppermost fashion-oriented online shopper penetration rate, China holds the most robust online fashion retail market in the world. Tmall and Taobao are the dominant channels for purchasing apparel, exhibited by the report. The USA holds second place, in terms of sales of fashion products online.

Market competition intensifies among global online fashion players.

A 2018 ranking presented in the report articulates that HM.com was the most prominent E-Commerce fashion website regarding the number of visits on a monthly basis. This comes followed by Russian-based Wildberries.ru, pure online actor Asos.com, and brick-and-mortar based Zara.com. The presence of omnichannel strategies has developed to be unquestionably critical for both store-based and online apparel merchants in this increasingly competitive environment.

Alternative Delivery Methods are on the Rise in Global B2C E-Commerce

The post-purchase shopping experience is becoming an increasingly important aspect of B2C E-Commerce around the world. With the spreading Internet and expansion of online shopping, consumers have become more demanding to service aspects, especially quality and timeliness of the delivery.

Many online shoppers share their shipping experience in online reviews; though these reviews consumers consider delivery when researching a product. Furthermore, the report reveals that late delivery, expensive shipping, tracking inaccuracies, confusing return policies, and lost or incorrect items were among the top reasons for the dissatisfaction of US consumers with online shopping in 2017.

In an effort to satisfy growing consumer service expectations, logistic professionals are implementing alternative delivery options, as research shows. Over two-thirds of online shoppers have already used click-and-collect services, in order to avoid delivery charges and to receive the product faster. Many logistic professional worldwide plan to offer Delivery service picks up parcels at a consolidation point in other words, the last-mile delivery service will pick-up parcels at a consolidation point.

Other innovations being considered are deliveries by store staff by car, bike or foot and Crowdsourcing, which means a process when a driver network selects a specific delivery order. Moreover, implementation of autonomous shipping options, such as driverless ground vehicles, drones or droids, are expected to grow rapidly in the next decade.

Questions Answered in this Report

What are the major trends in B2C E-Commerce delivery worldwide?

How do preferences about B2C E-Commerce delivery options vary among global region?

What is the attitude of online shoppers to paying extra for faster delivery?

How important is free delivery to online shoppers in different countries?

How important is delivery to global online shoppers?

Companies Featured



ASOS.com Limited

Allegro

Amazon.com

bonprix S.r.l.

Boozt AB

eBay Inc

Global Fashion Group S.A.

Hennes & Mauritz AB

Kohl's Corporation

Lamoda GmbH

Lazada Group SA

Liverpool Mexico SA de CV

Macy's

Rakuten

Shopee Philippines

Taobao China Software Co Ltd

Trendyol

Walmart Inc.

Wildberries LLC

Zalando SE

Zalora Group GmbH

Zara Espana SA

Zhejiang Tmall.com Technology Co.

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Overview of Clothing B2C E-Commerce Market, November 2018

B2C E-Commerce Fashion Sales, in USD billion, and B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Fashion Sales, in %, 2014, 2018e, 2022f

Clothing and Accessories Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries and Global, 2018e

Top 10 Reasons to Purchase Clothing and Accessories Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018e

Top 20 Clothing E-Comm. Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Top 5 Countries by Website Traffic, in %, October 2018

Global Fashion Group Net Merchandise Value, in EUR million, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, FY 2016 & 2017

ASOS Total Retail Sales, in GBP million, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016 & 2017

Breakdown of ASOS Total Retail Sales, by the UK, the EU, the USA and the Rest of the World, in GBP million, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016 & 2017

3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Advanced Markets

3.1.1. Japan

B2C E-Commerce Sales of Clothes, Related Goods, in JPY billion, and B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Expenditure in This Category, in %, 2016 & 2017

Breakdown of Average Monthly Online Spending per Household by Products and Services, incl. Women's Clothing, Men's Clothing and Footwear and Other Clothing, in %, 2017

Share of Users of Rakuten Ichiba, Yahoo! Shopping and Amazon Purchasing Fashion and Fashion Accessories, in % of Users of the Respective Website, April 2017

3.1.2. South Korea

E-Commerce Sales of Clothes, Fashion and Related Goods, in KRW billion, 2016 & 2017, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2017 vs. 2016

Top 10 Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing, Footwear and Accessories, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothes and Shoes, by Mobile and PC, in % of Online Shoppers, January 2018

M-Commerce Sales by Fashion Related Product Category, in KRW million, and M-Commerce Share of E-Commerce Sales in Each Category, in %, 2016 & 2017

3.1.3. Australia

Breakdown of Online Spending by Product Category, incl. Fashion, in %, 2016 & 2017

Breakdown of Online Spending on the Fashion Category, in %, by Age Group, 2017

Breakdown of Online Spending on Fashion Category, by Domestic and Cross-Border, in %, 2017

Websites Used for Online Shopping of Apparel & Shoes, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

3.2. Emerging Markets

3.2.1. China

Top 5 Product Categories to Purchase Online, incl. Clothing, Shoes and Bags, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2017

B2C E-Commerce Sales of Apparel, in CNY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, Q1 2015 - Q2 2017

Preferred Retail Channels for Purchasing Apparel Products and Preferred Online Players, in % of Internet Users, Q2 2017

Top 3 Categories of Products by Retail E-Commerce Sales in Rural Areas, incl. Clothing, Shoes and Bags, in CNY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2017

3.2.2. India

Breakdown of Retail E-Commerce Sales of Apparel, Footwear, Personal/Health Care, in INR billion and in % of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, 2016 & 2017

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Product Category, incl. Apparel/ Footwear and Personal Accessories & Eyewear, in %, 2016 & 2017

Breakdown of Purchase Transactions of Apparel, by Purely Online, Purely Offline and Mixed, in %, 2017

3.2.3. Indonesia

Product Categories Purchased Online via Social Networks, incl. Clothes, Footwear, Backpack/ Bag and Jewelry/ Accessories, in % of Respondents Who Make Purchases via Social Networks, June 2017

3.2.4. Thailand

B2C E-Commerce Sales of Fashion, in THB billion, 2017e & 2021f

Product Categories Purchased in E-Commerce, incl. Fashion and Jewelry, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2017

Product Categories Purchased in E-Commerce, incl. Clothes and Accessories, in % of Online Shoppers, June 2017

Product Categories Purchased in E-Commerce, incl. Apparel and Jewelry, in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2017

Breakdown of Value of the Fashion Category Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2017

Product Categories Purchased via Social Media Compared to Lazada, incl. Clothing and Footwear, in % of Online Shoppers, February 2017

3.2.5. Vietnam

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Fashion, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

Product Categories Purchased Online via Social Networks, incl. Fashion, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

Breakdown of Top 4 Online Shops to Purchase Fashion, in % of Online Shoppers Purchasing Fashion, 2017

3.2.6. Malaysia

Product Categories Purchased in E-Commerce, incl. Clothing and Footwear and Bags, Wallets and Accessories, in % of Online Shoppers, Q3 2017

Top 10 Local B2C E-Commerce Websites, incl. Zalora MY, by Total Visits, in millions, February 2018

4. North America

4.1. Regional

Breakdown of Online Channels for Purchasing Fashion, in % of Market Share, 2017-2022f

4.2. USA

B2C E-Commerce Sales of Apparel & Accessories, in USD billion, and Share, in % of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, 2018e & 2022f

Breakdown of Retail E-Commerce Sales by Product Category, incl. Apparel & Accessories, in %, 2018f

Breakdown of Preference for Buying Selected Product Categories by Online and In-Store, incl. Apparel/ Accessories, Clothing and Shoes, in % of Consumers, 2018f

B2C E-Commerce's Share of the Selected Product Categories, incl. Clothing, Footwear and Jewelry/ Watches, in %, 2017 & 2022f

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased in Cross-Border Online Shopping, incl. Clothing/ Apparel, Footwear and Accessories and Jewelry/ Watches, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in the USA, May 2018

Clothes and Shoes Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, and The Share of Usually Amazon Shoppers Purchasing From Amazon, in % of U.S. Amazon Shoppers, May 2018

Breakdown of Preferred Online Shops to Purchase Fashion Products, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2018

4.3. Canada

Most Common Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Apparel, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018

5. Europe

5.1. Regional

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Sport Goods, in % of Online Shoppers in the EU, 2017

Share of Online Shoppers Buying Clothing, Sports Goods Online, by EU Countries, FYROM, Norway and Turkey, in % of Online Shoppers and in % of Individuals, 2016 & 2017

Share of Individuals Purchased Clothing/ Footwear, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Spain and the UK, in % of Internet Users, May 2018

5.2. Advanced Markets

5.2.1. UK

B2C E-Commerce Sales of Clothing, in GBP billion, 2017e & 2022f

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Sport Goods, in % of Adults, Q1 2017

Top 3 Product Categories by Online Checkout Abandonment Rate, incl. Fashion-Related, in % of Consumers, April 2018

5.2.2. Germany

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Sport Goods, in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2016 & Q1 2017

B2C E-Commerce Sales of Fashion-Related Product Categories, by Category, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016 & 2017

Top 10 E-Commerce Platforms by Market Share, incl. Zalando and H&M, 2017/2018

5.2.3. France

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing/ Fashion, in % of Online Shoppers, by Purchased in 2017 and Planned to Purchase in 2018

Top Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border in 2017 and Planned to be Purchased by Cross-Border Online Shoppers in 2018, incl. Clothing and Fashion, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in France, 2017

5.2.4. Italy

B2C E-Commerce Sales of Clothes, in EUR million, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2017 & 2018e

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Sport Goods, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017

5.2.5. Netherlands

Top 10 B2C E-Commerce Companies by Revenues, incl. Zalando, H&M and De Bijenkorf, in EUR million, 2017

5.2.6. Spain

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Sport Goods, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

Products Purchased Online, incl. Fashion and Shoes and Accessories, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

5.2.7. Belgium

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Sport Goods, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites by Total Number of Visits, incl. Zalando.be, in millions, 2017

5.2.8. Sweden

B2C E-Commerce Sales of Clothing and Footwear, in SEK billion and Year-on-Year Growth, in %, 2016 & 2017

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Sport Goods, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017

Top Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, incl. Clothes and Shoes, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Sweden, 2016 & 2017

Breakdown of Online Shoppers by Buying Online from Sweden and Abroad, by Product Category, incl. Clothes and Shoes, in %, Q1 2018

Top 20 Online Pure-Play Retailers by Revenues, incl. Boozt.com and Nelly.com / NLY Man, in SEK million, 2017

5.2.9. Switzerland

B2C E-Commerce and Mail Order Sales of Fashion and Shoes, in CHF billion, 2012 - 2017

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Sport Goods, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

Top 5 Products Categories Purchased via Smartphone, incl. Clothes and Footwear and Watches and Jewelry, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

Top 10 Online Shops by Revenues, incl. Zalando, in CHF million, 2016 & 2017

5.2.10. Denmark

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Sport Goods, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017

Top Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, incl. Clothes and Shoes, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Denmark, 2016 & 2017

Breakdown of Top 20 Most Used Websites for Online Shopping, incl. Zalando and H&M, in % of Online Shoppers, H1 2017

5.2.11. Finland

Breakdown B2C E-Commerce Sales of Products, incl. Clothes and Accessories, by Category, in %, 2017

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Sport Goods, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017

Top Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, incl. Clothes and Shoes, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Finland, 2016 & 2017

Top 15 Most Used E-Commerce Websites, incl. Zalando and H&M, in % of Online Shoppers, 3 Months to January 2018

5.2.12. Austria

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Sport Goods, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017

Top 10 Online Shops by Sales, incl. Zalando.at and H&M.at, in USD million, 2017

5.3. Emerging Markets

5.3.1. Russia

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing, Shoes and Sport Goods, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017

Clothing and Shoes Purchased Online, by Purchased from Russian, Chinese and International Online Stores, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017

Breakdown of Domestic B2C E-Commerce Sales by Product Categories, incl. Clothes and Shoes, in %, 2017

Breakdown of Cross-Border E-Commerce Imports by Product Categories, incl. Clothing and Shoes, in %, 2017

Top 10 Clothing, Shoes and Accessories Online Shops, Ranked by Sales, E-Commerce Sales, in RUB million, Number of Orders, in thousands, Average Check, in RUB, Y-o-Y Change, 2017

Top 10 Online Shops by Number of Monthly Visitors, incl. Wildberries.ru and Lamoda.ru, in millions, 6 Months to September 2017

5.3.2. Poland

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Accessories, Footwear, Sportswear and Jewelry, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2018

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Sport Goods, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017

Top E-Commerce Websites Most Associated with Online Shopping, incl. Zalando, Bonprix, eObuwie and Domodi in % Internet Users, April 2017 & April 2018

Top 5 E-Commerce Websites Most Associated with Online Shopping for Clothes, in % of Internet Users, April 2018

5.3.3. Turkey

Retail E-Commerce Sales of Clothing & Shoes, in TRY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016 & 2017

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing, Sport Goods, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2017 & April 2018

Top 5 Online Shopping Categories by Average Basket Size, incl. Clothes, in TRY, 2017

Top 5 E-Commerce Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, incl. Rank Among All Websites in Turkey and Category, June 2018

5.3.4. Portugal

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing and Sport Goods, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017

5.3.5. Czech Republic

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing, Footwear and Accessories, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

5.3.6. Ukraine

Top 3 Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothes, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

6. Latin America

6.1. Brazil

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing, Footwear and Accessories, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018

Product Categories Purchased via Mobile, incl. Clothes and Fashion and Accessories, in % of Mobile Shoppers, March 2018

Product Categories Purchased in Cross-Border Online Shopping, incl. Fashion and Accessories, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Brazil, 2016 & 2017

Top 10 B2C E-Commerce Product Categories by Share of Number of Purchases and Value of Sales, incl. Fashion and Accessories, in %, 2017

6.2. Argentina

Clothing B2C E-Commerce Sales, in ARS billion, 2014 - 2017

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, incl. Clothing/Apparel, Footwear and Accessories, in % Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018

6.3. Mexico

Share of Online Shoppers Purchased Apparel & Accessories, in %, and Average Quarterly Online Spending, in MXN, 2016 & 2017

Breakdown of Preferred Online Shops to Purchase Fashion Products, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2018

6.4. Columbia

B2C E-Commerce Sales of Clothes and Shoes, in COP billion, 2016 - 2018f & 2022f

7. Middle East and Africa

7.1. Regional

Product Categories to Purchase Online, incl. Clothes, Shoes, Accessories, in % of Local Millennials in the GCC, July 2017

7.2. UAE

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased in Cross-Border Online Shopping, incl. Clothing/Apparel, Footwear and Accessories, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in the UAE, May 2018

7.3. Saudi Arabia

Channels Used to Purchase Apparel, Clothing and Accessories, by Online, Offline and Both, in % of Respondents, May 2017

Top 10 Reasons to Purchase Fashion Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

7.4. South Africa

Breakdown of Latest Online Purchase by Product Categories, incl. Clothing and Accessories, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2017

7.5. Egypt

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased in Cross-Border Online Shopping, incl. Clothing/Apparel, Footwear and Accessories, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Egypt, May 2018

7.6. Morocco

Top 15 Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Clothing, Shoes, Sport Goods or Accessories, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

