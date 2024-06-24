CLOU Unveils New Energy Storage Solution and Signs Multiple European Partnerships at ees Europe

MUNICH, Germany, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its third showing at ees Europe, CLOU is releasing new energy storage solutions and products that will help Europe continue its transition to clean energy. These new releases include the CLOU Engineering & Procurement Package ("EP Package") solution, its first comprehensive energy storage solution, and the Aqua-C2, a high-density energy storage module. The company will also be previewing its Aqua-C2.5, a 20ft container 5+MWh solution.

The booth of CLOU Electronics at ees Europe 2024, held in Munich, Germany from June 19 to 21, 2024.

CLOU is a smart grid and battery energy storage solutions provider with nearly three decades of experience in the global power industry. CLOU's presence at ees Europe 2024 is its first time at the show since being acquired by Midea Group in 2023, infusing the company with renewed resources and networks.

Amid heighted geopolitical tensions and increasingly severe impacts from climate change, Europe is the global leader in transforming energy grids from fossil fuels to renewable clean energy. The annual showcase at ees Europe displays the rapidly improving innovation that is helping to drive this transformation in energy grids and power stations not only in Europe but around the world.

"CLOU is proud to work with our global partners, including many partners right here in Germany, to deliver clean energy on the speed and scale needed to reduce the impacts of climate change and improve the energy security in all the countries where we operate," noted CLOU CTO Luca Tonini.

The new solutions from CLOU will help clean energy producers in a number of ways.

First, the EP Package is a comprehensive solution that covers the BESS entire value chain include DC block, PCS, MV transformers, switchgears, EMS, and SCADA and O&MS. The solution covers sizing design, electrical design, communication design, financial analysis, and Long-Term Service Agreements all at the site level. The EP Package is unique in that covers all this in just a single interface and provides flexible combinations of service to meet the specific needs of each energy production facility.

On the energy storage product side, CLOU is releasing its latest storage unit, the Aqua-C2. Compared to its previous version, the Aqua-C2 includes a remarkable 40% increase in site-level energy density and a 35% increase in lifetime usable energy. These improvements come along with an enhanced environmental tolerance for extreme weather, lower auxiliary consumption, and enhanced safety system designs.

Additionally, the company will be previewing its Aqua-C2.5, a 5+MWh solution in a 20ft HC container enhanced with either a string PCS or DCDC converter. This state-of-the-art energy storage will deliver CLOU's latest technology to support unique customer requirements.

CLOU will also be signing three new engineering partnerships during ees Europe with PAX Solar, SunService EOOD and Ktistor Energy, to provide service and technical support for BESS projects in Germany, Bulgaria and Greece. These newest partnerships for CLOU in Europe will help further grow clean energy development in the region while helping foster innovation and creating new employment opportunities.

With these announcements, Oversea Solution Director Charles Gao of CLOU Energy Storage Product Company stated, "We are proud to bring our latest EP Package solution to the over one hundred countries where we operate, and most importantly, right here in Europe where the initiative for a clean energy transformation is strongest. This year's ees Europe provides us with a valuable platform to showcase our international presence and collaborate with partners worldwide as we work towards being a world-class energy services provider."

About CLOU

CLOU Electronics Co., Ltd (CLOU) is a global high-tech enterprise that offers cutting-edge equipment and solutions for smart grid and renewable energy applications. Founded in 1996, it is part of the Midea Group, a Fortune Global 500 company. CLOU's business covers over 100 countries around the world, and has delivered over 4 GWh of energy storage systems by the end of 2023. Learn more at https://www.linkedin.com/company/clou-energy/

SOURCE CLOU Electronics Co., Ltd