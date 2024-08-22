CLOUD 10 STUDIOS Achieves Prestigious Woman Owned Small Business Certification

DALLAS and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud 10 Studios, a trailblazing creative agency proudly announces that it has been awarded the highly coveted Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) Certification by the Small Business Administration (SBA). This certification is a significant milestone for Cloud 10, validating their commitment to excellence and leadership in a competitive market.

Cloud 10 Studios, a creative agency, announces it has been awarded the Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) Certification Post this Tracey Dispensa, Founder and Executive Director for Cloud 10 Studios LLC. Prior to opening Cloud 10 Studios in 2017, Dispensa worked for leading companies such as DreamWorks, Industrial Light & Magic, and Reel FX to name a few. Since 2012, she has also been an active member of the Producers Guild of America.

Beyond the film industry, Cloud 10 is using their expertise in animation and visual effects to support companies and projects in the healthcare, biotechnology, construction, and technology industries. For example, they partnered with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service (NPS) to use a hybrid approach of 360º survey data, fluid simulations, and Unreal Engine to create "Rise Up: Ocracoke," a 1:1 immersive experience visualizing the impact of rising sea levels on the North Caroline coastline.

"We are thrilled to finally have our WOSB certification in place. It will provide great opportunity for us when bidding on federal contracts that are set aside for certified women-owned businesses," shares Tracey Dispensa, founder and executive director for Cloud 10 Studios.

The journey to obtain the WOSB Certification was a rigorous and demanding process that took an entire year for Dispensa. She obtained the Women's Business Enterprise National Certification (WBENC) with the Women's Business Enterprise Council – West (WBEC-West) who was instrumental in assisting Cloud 10 apply for the WOSB Certification.

About Cloud 10 Studios:

Cloud 10 Studios is a visionary woman-owned and operated creative agency merging disruptive innovation with extensive feature film experience. With top-tier talent linked globally and armed with cutting-edge technology, Cloud 10 delivers elevated creative solutions from its Dallas, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada hubs. They are known for forging new paths as a visualization studio with experience in VR, AR, XR, and metaverses using real time technologies.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

