CLOUD 10 STUDIOS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF CLOUD 10 ORIGINALS

News provided by

Cloud 10 Studios

30 Aug, 2023, 10:22 ET

DALLAS and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud 10 Studios, led by feature-production veteran Tracey Dispensa, announces the launch of Cloud 10 Originals.

Continue Reading
Gary Trousdale and Tracey Dispensa
Gary Trousdale and Tracey Dispensa
Cloud 10 Studios announces Cloud 10 Originals
Cloud 10 Studios announces Cloud 10 Originals

Cloud 10 is excited to make its first foray into original production, working with industry creative giants Gary Trousdale (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Tab Murphy (Batman/Superman: Apocalypse, Tarzan), Brian McKissick (Watchmen, Will Trent), Tobin Jones (How to Train Your Dragon, Incredibles 2, The Matrix Reloaded), and Kyle Portbury (Beyond the Search). At the helm, CEO Dispensa leverages extensive production leadership experience at DreamWorks, Warner Brothers, Industrial Light and Magic, and Walt Disney Imagineering. "We are very excited to be at the point where we can self-fund the development of several Cloud 10 originals working with these industry legends. We now have ten projects in our slate with our first in early production," says Dispensa.

Cloud 10 Studios plans to execute its content as high-quality 3D animation, using both a 3D animation pipeline and a real-time pipeline leveraging Fortnite creator's Epic! Games' Unreal Engine as a key component. "We've already been using Unreal Engine for 80% of our projects at Cloud 10 Studios. From commercials to animated short films, and AAA video game cinematics, we've honed our ability to leverage the best of both worlds," shares Dispensa. "The tool still has so much potential to build efficiencies and cost-savings in our workflow while maintaining the quality we're targeting."

Major streamers such as Netflix, Hulu, and Max (formerly HBO Max), along with others, have seen the demand for animated content outweigh almost any other form of storytelling. "The rise of streaming platforms and demand for content has been incredibly impactful in providing avenues for more voices to be heard. This is providing opportunities for newer companies, like Cloud 10 Studio, to boldly enter the marketplace with a great chance for success," says Dispensa.

About Cloud 10 Studios

Cloud 10 Studios is a visionary woman-owned and operated tech-forward creative studio fusing disruptive innovation with feature film experience. Globally linked top-tier talent leveraging cutting-edge tools and technology bring elevated creative solutions in Animation and VFX. Cloud 10 provides exceptional turnkey quality in VR, AR, XR, and Metaverses, with offices in Dallas and Las Vegas.

For Details, Contact: David Bates – David L. Bates Creative 214-803-4524

SOURCE Cloud 10 Studios

Also from this source

CLOUD 10 STUDIOS: A THRIVING WOMAN-OWNED ANIMATION COMPANY SEEKS TO EMPOWER DIVERSE ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.