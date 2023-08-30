CLOUD 10 STUDIOS BLENDS ARTISTRY AND TECHNOLOGY TO HUMANIZE COMPLEX DATA

DALLAS and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real-time data visualization continues to deliver big benefits to a range of industries, as adoption rates only continue to accelerate in the foreseeable future. Cloud 10 Studios, a woman-owned and operated visualization studio, is at the forefront of this developing trend, leveraging real-time technology and top-tier artists to visualize complex data with immense attention to detail and accuracy. Founder and CEO Tracey Dispensa uses her feature film industry network to build teams of elite talent, then supports their growth using real-time tools. "We're forging a path into work that has never been done before."

Cloud 10 Studios created an architectural visualization for ICON Technologies, which develops advanced construction techniques using 3D printing robotics, software, and advanced materials. This was one of a hundred homes all built to be unique and within a millimeter accuracy before construction on the neighborhood began.
"At face value, we might look like any other animation or visual effects studio, but that doesn't begin to share the magnitude of our team's innovation," says Dispensa. Cloud 10 Studios' experience within government, technology, architectural, medical, and legal industries puts them in the vanguard of visualization studios. "Making data more relatable and visceral leads to action, but the data must be visualized accurately," shares Dispensa. "We have experience visualizing data that requires regulatory review and legal compliance. That's incredibly difficult, and many don't realize how few studios have that experience."

Recently, Cloud 10 Studios created an architectural visualization for ICON Technologies, which develops advanced construction techniques using 3D printing robotics, software, and advanced materials. "The visualization had to be precise, and we were able to get it within a millimeter accuracy for a neighborhood of more than a hundred unique homes," shares Creative Director, Tobin Jones.

Cloud 10 Studios also partnered with USGS (United States Geological Survey) and National Park Services to create a digital twin of North Carolina's Ocracoke Island to accurately visualize the impact of rising sea levels and storm surges. Using a hybrid approach of 360º survey data from USGS LiDAR, drone photogrammetry, and CoSMoS data, along with fluid simulations and Unreal Engine, Cloud 10 Studios created an immersive experience, providing an impactful visualization of coastal change. "It is our goal to humanize the data. Visualization helps by showing, not telling, and can communicate events that data cannot, letting people visualize a future they are unable to perceive. This is a crucial step in advancing the conversation," says Jones.

Cloud 10 Studios is a visionary woman-owned and operated creative studio merging disruptive innovation with extensive feature film experience globally.

