CLOUD 10 STUDIOS EXPANDS ARCHITECTURAL VISUALIZATION TEAM

Dispensa has an extensive past working in the feature film industry at companies like DreamWorks, Industrial Light & Magic, Disney, and more where she worked on projects utilizing stereoscopics for 3D theatrical releases. She also supported Disney Imagineering on immersive ride experiences for Disney World, Disneyland Hong Kong, and Disneyland Shanghai.

"The experience working on 3D films and immersive ride experiences really helped my thought process when it came to creating a joyful VR experience where we take the time to ensure our audience won't get nauseous," says Dispensa.

Recently, Cloud 10 Studios created an architectural visualization for ICON Technologies, which develops advanced construction techniques using 3D printing robotics. "The visualization had to be precise, and we were able to get it within a millimeter accuracy for a neighborhood of more than a hundred unique homes," shares Creative Director, Tobin Jones.

Cloud 10 Studios also partnered with USGS and National Park Services to create a digital-twin model of North Carolina's Ocracoke Island to accurately visualize the impact of sea level rise. Using a hybrid approach of 360º survey data, drone photogrammetry, and CoSMoS data, Cloud 10 created fluid simulations using real-time tools, like Unreal Engine, to provide an impactful visual of coastal change.

"It is our goal to humanize the data. Visualization helps by showing, not telling, and can communicate events that data cannot, letting people sees a future they are otherwise unable to perceive," says Jones.

