CLOUD 10 STUDIOS EXPANDS ARCHITECTURAL VISUALIZATION TEAM

News provided by

Cloud 10 Studios

Aug 28, 2024, 11:27 ET

DALLAS and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud 10 Studios, a certified woman-owned visualization studio, has been supporting construction, government, healthcare, and environmental clients looking to visualize projects as immersive experiences using web-based applications, virtual reality (VR) and augment reality (AR).

"After great success building multiple high-quality 3D visualizations, we realized we could easily translate our work into fully custom VR and AR applications. This led to us expanding our architectural visualization team," shares Founder and CEO, Tracey Dispensa.

Dispensa has an extensive past working in the feature film industry at companies like DreamWorks, Industrial Light & Magic, Disney, and more where she worked on projects utilizing stereoscopics for 3D theatrical releases. She also supported Disney Imagineering on immersive ride experiences for Disney World, Disneyland Hong Kong, and Disneyland Shanghai.

"The experience working on 3D films and immersive ride experiences really helped my thought process when it came to creating a joyful VR experience where we take the time to ensure our audience won't get nauseous," says Dispensa.

Recently, Cloud 10 Studios created an architectural visualization for ICON Technologies, which develops advanced construction techniques using 3D printing robotics. "The visualization had to be precise, and we were able to get it within a millimeter accuracy for a neighborhood of more than a hundred unique homes," shares Creative Director, Tobin Jones.

Cloud 10 Studios also partnered with USGS and National Park Services to create a digital-twin model of North Carolina's Ocracoke Island to accurately visualize the impact of sea level rise. Using a hybrid approach of 360º survey data, drone photogrammetry, and CoSMoS data, Cloud 10 created fluid simulations using real-time tools, like Unreal Engine, to provide an impactful visual of coastal change.

"It is our goal to humanize the data. Visualization helps by showing, not telling, and can communicate events that data cannot, letting people sees a future they are otherwise unable to perceive," says Jones.

To learn more: www.cloud10studios.com

About Cloud 10 Studios:
Cloud 10 Studios is a visionary woman-owned and operated creative agency merging disruptive innovation with extensive feature film experience. With top-tier talent linked globally and armed with cutting-edge technology, Cloud 10 delivers elevated creative solutions from its Dallas, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada hubs. They are known for forging new paths as a visualization studio with experience in VR, AR, XR, and metaverses using real-time technologies.

Contact: David Bates – David L. Bates Creative, [email protected], 214-803-4524

SOURCE Cloud 10 Studios

Also from this source

CLOUD 10 STUDIOS Achieves Prestigious Woman Owned Small Business Certification

CLOUD 10 STUDIOS Achieves Prestigious Woman Owned Small Business Certification

Cloud 10 Studios, a trailblazing creative agency proudly announces that it has been awarded the highly coveted Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB)...
CLOUD 10 STUDIOS USES DATA TO VISUALIZE THE EFFECTS OF ENVIRONMENTAL CHANGE

CLOUD 10 STUDIOS USES DATA TO VISUALIZE THE EFFECTS OF ENVIRONMENTAL CHANGE

Cloud 10 Studios leverages real-time technology and top-tier artists to visualize real-world data for real-world impact. Cloud 10 Founder and CEO...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

News Releases in Similar Topics