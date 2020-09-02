Cloud 8 Launches CBD Seltzers Focused on Taste and Affordability

DETROIT, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud 8, a CBD consumer products company, recently launched its collection of all-natural CBD seltzers, providing a safe and effective experience for consumers to easily incorporate cannabinoids into their daily routines.

With popular flavors like lemon-lime, grapefruit and tart cherry, Cloud 8 seltzers are a guilt-free experience with no earthy aftertaste. Each seltzer contains 20 milligrams of U.S. grown CBD, only 30 calories, and is affordable at $3.99. Utilizing water-soluble technology, Cloud 8 seltzers provide a consistent, relaxing experience at a reasonable price.

"We built off the nano-technology and drug delivery processes I used as a biomedical engineer and refined them to develop best-in-class hemp-based formulations." said Grant Lorimer, co-founder and CEO. "All of our CBD products are lab-tested for both potency and consistency, promising a reliable experience."

Founded in Detroit, Mich., by Grant Lorimer and Matthew Heinrich, the company began their product development focused on incorporating the science behind cannabinoid efficacy by increasing absorption rates and bioavailability through water-soluble hemp processing technologies. Ensuring seed-to-sale transparency, the team developed cannabinoid infused products that consumers can easily integrate into their daily routines. Whether it's a few beverage enhancer drops added to a morning coffee or an afternoon break with gummies or all-natural seltzers, Cloud 8's products help consumers combat daily stressors, providing a refreshing experience.

"The CBD market is filled with inconsistent and expensive products," said Matt Henrich, co-founder and CMO, "We work closely with all of our partners to provide hemp-based products that consumers can trust. From the hemp farm to our laboratories, our mission is to help our customers experience their Cloud 8."

A healthy alternative for relieving stress, Cloud 8's variety of products are available to purchase online and across metro-Detroit retailers. For a full list of locations and to shop, visit www.reachcloud8.com.

Founded in Detroit, Mich., Cloud 8 is a CBD consumer products and hemp-based technology company. Co-founders Grant Lorimer and Matt Heinrich launched Cloud 8 to provide consistent, effective, valuable CBD products for consumers to reach their everyday Cloud 8. For more information and to shop Cloud 8 products, visit www.reachcloud8.com or visit their Facebook and Instagram channels at @reachcloud8.

