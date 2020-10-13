Cloud 9 Pediatric Module Released in HTML5

KENNESAW, Ga., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The foremost provider of practice management software for orthodontists and pediatric dentists, Cloud 9 Software, has just announced its highly anticipated release of the pediatric dentistry module, designed for HTML5. Since 2010, Cloud 9 has been creating practice management systems for the dental specialties industry to operate in a true cloud environment, allowing offices to function efficiently without the need for costly local servers and remote desktops. Now offering both of its flagship products in the latest evolution of web standards, Cloud 9 Ortho and Cloud 9 Pediatric make managing a practice as easy as using a browser to surf the web.

Significant improvements have been made to the original pediatric product in the HTML5 version, including updates to the Imaging workflow, Performance and Capabilities within the Dental Chart, and the overall ease of use for the daily user. Says Mike Ressel, Cloud 9 Software CEO, "We are thrilled to finally bring our HTML5 pediatric product to market. We recognize the increasing importance many of our customers are placing on moving towards the multi-specialty practice model and we are keen to support their success in pursuing this growth opportunity."

The clear winners are multi-specialty offices that offer (or plan to offer) both orthodontic and pediatric dentistry services. Cloud 9 Ortho and Cloud 9 Pediatric seamlessly integrate with each other, empowering individual offices to provide customers with smooth service as they grow through the different stages of treatment. "I'm loving it... Absolutely loving it." says Dr. Jesse Arbon of Carolina Orthodontics & Children's Dentistry, long-time user of both Cloud 9 products. "Both offices run at full speed."

Standalone pediatric dentistry practices also stand to benefit greatly from this latest release. Cloud 9 Pediatric Product Manager Tonya Gray's background of over 20 years of general and pediatric dentistry experience has ensured that the specific needs of pediatric office staff are being met with the highest attention to detail. "This practice management system is top-of-the-line," says Gray. "So many of the things I had dreamed of when I functioned as the team lead of Children's Dentistry P.A. have been incorporated into this product."

Cloud 9 simplifies the hard work of managing tasks, billing, and scheduling within orthodontic and pediatric dentistry offices. If you would like more information please visit www.cloud9.software or call 1-888-575-5331 to speak directly with a member of the sales team.

SOURCE Cloud 9 Software

