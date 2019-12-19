Cloud 9 Software Names New Chief Executive Officer

KENNESAW, Ga., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud 9 Software, the leading provider of browser-based practice management systems for orthodontics, group practices, and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), is pleased to announce the hiring of Mike Ressel as the new Chief Executive Officer. Since the May 2019 retirement of Reid Simmons, Cloud 9 Software founder Ken Swinney has successfully carried out the duties of leading the Cloud 9 team. With Ressel's appointment, Swinney is looking forward to the opportunity to leverage his decades of orthodontic technology experience as the new Senior Vice President of Strategy. In this new role, Swinney will help ensure that Cloud 9 continues to innovate and meet the needs of its customer base.

Ressel is well-positioned to captain Cloud 9 going forward. With more than 25 years of experience leading and scaling technology businesses, his most recent role saw him in the position of Chief Operating Officer at a privately held SaaS company with a focus on group membership and payment solutions. During that time Ressel provided leadership for the company's IT, payments, and HR functions as well as two of the company's three business units which collectively represented 12 distinct product lines. Preceding that, he served as a General Manager at an enterprise application software firm for several years, where he consistently produced above target net retention rates, and drove attainment of the highest product contribution margins within the company. In his new position as Cloud 9's CEO, Ressel's primary objective will be to lead the organization through the next several phases of scaling operations and capabilities to deliver Cloud 9 to even more practices and adjacent markets. Ressel will also be working to ensure that Cloud 9 continues to build on its market-leading functionality, reliability, and commitment to their partners, practices and the patients they serve.

Outside of the office, Ressel is an avowed science enthusiast who enjoys following the latest developments in astrophysics, astronomy, and all things space related. In addition, he is a hobbyist musician who enjoys attending live music events. Says Ressel, "I'm beyond excited to be joining the Cloud 9 team as we continue to enhance our commitment to enabling specialty dental practices to deliver great outcomes for the patients they serve. Dental health is at the forefront of overall wellness and we are honored to do our small part in helping improve the health of millions of patients."

