Cloud Advertising Market Expected to Exceed $395 Billion By 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past several years, social media platforms have become some of the best distribution platforms for ROI in advertising revenues, because of its growing use of videos. Consumers not only like the video but demand them! Technological advancements concerning the internet, combined with its increasing commercial application and the rapid growth in the number of internet users worldwide, have not only shaped the evolution of cloud advertising through different forms of digital advertising but have also enhanced the advertising business models, along with the market levels and players. Some of the e-commerce giants, such as Amazon, and all the major social media platforms, have integrated the cloud service and marketing into their business models, thereby utilizing the tools of the internet to connect with customers. It helps in creating a consistent buyer experience, serving customers at each step of their journey, and tracking every customer touch point required for highly sophisticated real-time communication and coordination of marketers, content, data, processes, and reporting. A report from Mordor Intelligence projected that the cloud advertising market , which was valued at USD 166.99 billion in 2020 is expected to reach a value of USD 397.02 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 15.7 %, over the forecast period (2021 - 2026). Active companies in the markets this week include Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM), Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP).

Mordor Intelligence said that video ads, which have become extremely popular on various social media platforms… provided the best ROI. Hence, the effective spread of video through social media platforms is also driving the market growth… Currently, users widely prefer mobile devices over laptops or desktop, owing to convenience, portability, and operations that can be performed across the cloud platform, owing to which mobile platforms are expected to grow lucratively. North America is dominating the global cloud advertising market owing to the high rate of cloud adoption among regional end users. Most of the significant market vendors are also US-based… Nearly one-fifth of the North American brands expect to increase their marketing and advertising budgets by 25% or more in the coming year, which is further estimated to increase the demand for cloud advertising solutions and services in the region… In the United States, mobile marketing is expected to be an engine for the digital marketing and advertising industry, (historically) accounting for more than 70% of all digital ad spend… Therefore, the increasing investments in mobile advertising companies in the region are also enhancing the studied market growth."

Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) BREAKING NEWS: TronTV Selects Kubient as Premiere Transparent Programmatic Partner for Ad Fraud Prevention Through KA - Marking Kubient's First Programmatic OTT Desktop Partnership - Kubient, the cloud advertising marketplace that enables advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences efficiently and effectively, today announced its partnership with TronTV , the free AVOD streaming service reaching 85 million monthly viewers, as the platform's first premiere programmatic partner to detect ad fraud. The partnership will mark Kubient's first play in the desktop app space.

"As fraud continues to be prevalent in the media space, it continues to grow in the OTT video space which can be problematic for brands" said Bruce Warshaw, VP of Programmatic at Kubient. "We look forward to working with TronTV to ensure its ecosystem remains premium and free of ad fraud, continuing to attract advertisers to its platform."

TronTV turned to Kubient for its expertise in fraud prevention and its proprietary Kubient Artificial Intelligence (KAI) to identify, flag, and prevent ad fraud in real time, enabling advertisers to bid on inventory without hesitation for fear of fraudulent traffic. TronTV has a unique advertising experience because their content and ads are distributed through multiple owned and operated platforms.

Through the partnership, advertisers and TronTV will both have more visibility and transparency during the programmatic process, allowing TronTV to better understand the advertisers buying inventory and giving the advertisers more insight on the inventory and traffic they are purchasing.

"With an AVOD business model, we're committed to providing a quality ad experience for our users, as well as providing a premium environment for our advertisers," said Nick Brondo, Head of Global Programmatic Ad Partnerships & Platform at TronTV. "Fraud continues to negatively impact the advertisers and publishers, which is why we're partnering with a leader like Kubient, to help keep our platform safe." Read the first entire release and more news for KBNT at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-kbnt/



Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SpotX from RTL Group for $1.17 billion in cash and stock. SpotX is one of the leading platforms shaping CTV and video advertising globally.

Together, Magnite and SpotX will create the largest independent CTV and video advertising platform in the programmatic marketplace. The combined company will provide better support for sellers, create an alternative to the CTV advertising market's largest players, and greatly improve scale and efficiency for buyers.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) recently announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. "While 2020 was a uniquely challenging year, it was also a turning point for our industry and our company. We won more share in our fastest growing channels such as CTV and Audio, which helped drive record ad spend of $4.2 billion on our platform in 2020," said Co-Founder and CEO of The Trade Desk, Jeff Green. "Perhaps just as important, in 2020 we saw several years of advertising disruption and innovation compressed into a few months. Marketers are being more deliberate and data-driven in everything they do, and as a result, they are gravitating to the advertising opportunities of the open internet. With CTV now offering a data-driven alternative to linear, with brands seeking a scalable and brand-safe alternative to user-generated content, and with new identity tools that provide a common currency for the open internet as well as enable better cross channel measurement, the industry is gravitating to the open internet and standardizing on our platform."

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, recently announced that Goodway Group, the digital partner that advertisers trust to deliver campaign performance and media efficiency, has successfully leveraged PubMatic's log level data toolset to increase spend efficiency for one of their top advertisers.

Goodway Group began ingesting PubMatic's sell-side platform (SSP) log level data to utilize supply-side win and loss records for all of their bidding activity on the exchange. The log level data toolset was used to better understand auction dynamics, optimize their advertiser's return on ad spend (ROAS), and gain deeper insights into their auction strategy. PubMatic helped to identify additional custom fields to enhance auction performance. The data also contributed metrics relating to performance, auction dynamics, and reasons for losses, providing transparency into their bidding strategy that Goodway Group would not otherwise have been able to access.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) recently announced the closing of its initial public offering and full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock from existing stockholders.

Viant Technology sold 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock and existing stockholders sold 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock, including the shares sold upon exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.

