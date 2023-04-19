Cloud Analytics Market size to grow at a CAGR of 20.69% from 2022 to 2027, The rise in cloud security applications to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the cloud analytics market, and it is expected to grow by USD 49,051.7 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 20.69% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. One of the major cloud analytics market trends that is expected to drive the growth of the market is the rise in cloud security applications. Security issues are significant threats associated with hybrid environments but in recent years, IT professionals argued that cloud solutions are more secure than on-premises data centers. Moreover, chief information officers prioritize cloud backup and security in their upcoming budgets with startups working to improve the detection of cloud security threats. There is an increased focus on developing software that simplifies compliance, privacy, and visibility. Cloud applications enable businesses to efficiently manage and store data but moving to the cloud requires using the right tools. Hence, businesses look for solutions that simplify cloud data management. Therefore, such factors are associated with the increasing demand for cloud security applications, which leads to the growth of the cloud analytics market. Click & get the up-to-date Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Analytics Market 2023-2027

Cloud Analytics Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cloud analytics market report covers the following areas:

Cloud Analytics Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

A key factor driving the growth of the cloud analytics market is machine learning and AI adoption.

The cloud analytics landscape for visualizing, evaluating, and modeling data-driven business strategies are redefined by the growing reliance on machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

Organizations can improve their visualization skills and make difficult data more accessible, understandable, and usable by combining AI and machine learning with cloud analytics.

The evaluation of both structured and unstructured data for business intelligence solutions is carried out by machine learning techniques.

Businesses interpret massive amounts of data in real-time through interpreting massive amounts of data in real-time. This helps improve customer experiences, accelerate digital business, and improve communication networks, security, and application performance.

Thus, combining AI and cloud analytics enables businesses to build intelligence using cognitive computing, chatbots, and personal support.

Hence, such factors are expected to propel the growth of the global cloud analytics market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

A major challenge impeding the growth of the cloud analytics market is the concerns about confidential data security and privacy.

The generation of cloud technologies raises concerns about data security such as data theft and loss of industry-specific information.

As data is shared by multiple cloud providers, its multi-tenancy infrastructure is shared between various cloud analytics companies.

Cloud infrastructure servers are accessed and shared virtually across multiple circuits within an organization instead of being shared across a single circuit, creating numerous data security vulnerabilities.

Additionally, cyber intrusions are a serious problem for cloud-based environments. Cyber breaches might become market-making events, signaling the decline and eventual extinction of huge brand names if consumers flee to competitors.

As a result of the data not being anonymous after analysis, privacy and security concerns are the major barriers to analytics adoption.Organizations face increasing pressure to be open about data collection, data analysis and utilization, and data storage as they store huge amounts of sensitive data over a long period of time.

However, despite these confidential and data security concerns, the market in focus is expected to grow during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Cloud Analytics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Cloud Analytics Market is segmented as below:

Solution

Hosted data warehouse solutions



Cloud BI tools



Complex event processing



Others

Deployment

Public Cloud



Hybrid Cloud



Private Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the hosted data warehouse solutions segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. A data warehouse system allows an organization to perform complex analytics on huge amounts of historical data (petabytes), where it collects data from various sources and puts it into one central, consistent data system for use in data analysis, data mining, AI, and machine learning. It works in ways that a typical database cannot perform. Advantages like lower operational cost, higher business agility, and enhanced security and protection drive the segment growth for hosted data warehouse solutions. Hence, due to the advantages cloud-hosted data warehouse solutions, drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

To learn more about the crucial impact of different segments on the market growth, Request a Sample Report!

Cloud Analytics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cloud Analytics Market, including some of the vendors such as Actian Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Panorama Software Inc., QlikTech international AB, Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sisense Ltd., Teradata Corp., VMware Inc., and Zendesk Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cloud Analytics Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Actian Corp. - The company offers avalanche cloud data platform, data integration, zen edge data management, real time connected data warehouse and data warehoused modernization.

The company offers avalanche cloud data platform, data integration, zen edge data management, real time connected data warehouse and data warehoused modernization. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers cloud analytics such as BigQuery, Dataproc, and Cloud Data Fusion.

The company offers cloud analytics such as BigQuery, Dataproc, and Cloud Data Fusion. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers cloud analytics such as Amazon Athena, Amazon Redshift, and Amazon Kinesis.

Cloud Analytics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud analytics market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the cloud analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud analytics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud analytics market vendors

Lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports is just a click away!

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cloud storage services market is expected to increase by USD 79.89 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.43% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (large enterprises and SMEs) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising enterprise mobility and the need to improve efficiency is one of the factors driving the market growth.

The cloud security solutions market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the growth of 8.11% and a CAGR of 15.16% with a market size of USD 8.63 billion during the period of 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the cloud security solutions market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and others), component (cloud IAM, cloud e-mail security, cloud DLP, cloud IDS/IPS, and cloud SIEM), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The regulatory requirements encouraging the use of security solutions globally are notably driving the cloud security solutions market growth.

Cloud Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 49,051.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 19.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Actian Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Panorama Software Inc., QlikTech international AB, Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sisense Ltd., Teradata Corp., VMware Inc., and Zendesk Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cloud analytics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cloud analytics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Solution Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

6.3 Hosted data warehouse solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hosted data warehouse solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hosted data warehouse solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hosted data warehouse solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hosted data warehouse solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud BI tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud BI tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud BI tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud BI tools - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud BI tools - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Complex event processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Complex event processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Complex event processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Complex event processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Complex event processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Hybrid cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Hybrid cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Cloud Software Group Inc.

Exhibit 133: Cloud Software Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Cloud Software Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Cloud Software Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 136: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Infor Inc.

Exhibit 141: Infor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Infor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Infor Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Infor Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 145: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 149: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 154: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Open Text Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Open Text Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 158: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 QlikTech international AB

Exhibit 163: QlikTech international AB - Overview



Exhibit 164: QlikTech international AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: QlikTech international AB - Key offerings

12.13 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 166: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 SAP SE

Exhibit 170: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 171: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 172: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 173: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.15 Sisense Ltd.

Exhibit 175: Sisense Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Sisense Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Sisense Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Teradata Corp.

Exhibit 178: Teradata Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Teradata Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Teradata Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Teradata Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Zendesk Inc.

Exhibit 182: Zendesk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 183: Zendesk Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 184: Zendesk Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio