Cloud Analytics Market to grow at a CAGR of 20.12% by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. & Infor Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as hybrid and multi-cloud setups will improve data connectivity which will notably drive the growth of the market. But the concerns about confidential data security and privacy will restrict the market growth. The cloud analytics market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The cloud analytics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The cloud analytics market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alphabet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Teradata Corp., and Zendesk Inc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers google cloud smart analytics solutions whose platform empowers everyone to get insights while eliminating constraints of scale, performance, and cost.

The company offers google cloud smart analytics solutions whose platform empowers everyone to get insights while eliminating constraints of scale, performance, and cost. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers HPE services and solutions which is an edge-to-cloud platform with proven, workload-optimized products, solutions, and services.

The company offers HPE services and solutions which is an edge-to-cloud platform with proven, workload-optimized products, solutions, and services. Infor Inc. - The company offers Brist software which is a democratized analytics infused with artificial intelligence.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the cloud analytics market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Solution, the market is classified by Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions, Cloud BI Tools, Complex Event Processing, and Others. Cloud analytics market share growth by the hosted data warehouse solutions segment has been significant.

segment has been significant. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports -

Cloud Security Solutions Market -The cloud security solutions market has the potential to grow by USD 9.57 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.91%. Download a free sample now!

Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market -The cloud product lifecycle management market size will grow up to USD 16.65 bn at a CAGR of 15.96% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Cloud Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 34.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Teradata Corp., and Zendesk Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio