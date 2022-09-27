Cloud Analytics Market to Hit $128.89 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud analytics market size is anticipated to reach USD 128.89 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.32 % over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing trend of digitization and significant rise in big data is driving the adoption of cloud analytics solutions. Moreover, the increased data connectivity through multi-cloud and hybrid environments has resulted in the adoption of cloud analytics solutions in various industry verticals.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In the component segment, cloud analytics solutions held nearly 68% of the revenue share in 2021. The growth is attributed to increasing demand for cloud analytics solutions such as cloud BI tools, enterprise information management, governance, risk and compliance, and enterprise performance management to gain insights.

The private cloud segment achieved nearly 23% of the revenue share in 2021. The benefits, such as customization of services and higher control as the cloud infrastructure are dedicated to a single user organization that enables privacy and greater security, especially for large enterprises, are expected to fuel the growth.

The SMEs achieved nearly 38% of the revenue share in 2021. The SMEs are adopting hybrid and public cloud as it is scalable, allowing for online and geographic expansion without impacting the budget.

The BFSI segment held nearly 30% of the revenue share in 2021. The increasing competition in the BFSI sector has led companies to leverage cloud analytics to improve user experience.

Read 131 page full market research report for more Insights, "Cloud Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Cloud Analytics Market Growth & Trends

Incorporating analytics solutions and services into the cloud platform has allowed companies to stay competitive in the market and better control their business operations. Furthermore, it helps companies to reduce maintenance costs and expenses related to computation and data storage. The companies are focusing on producing innovative and easy-to-adapt solutions to help clients in their multi-cloud journey. For instance, in March 2022, Alteryx, Inc. announced the launch of Alteryx Analytics Cloud, an automated analytics platform. The platform offers no-code/ low-code capabilities that easily allow the extraction of insights and help businesses make informed decisions using data.

Enterprises of all sizes emphasize implementing business intelligence solutions into their operations to gain a competitive edge and collect, identify, exchange and preserve enormous data. The business intelligence solutions provide a simple and quick decision-making process. The key players focus on expanding their product portfolio through R&D or mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in July 2021, Atos SE announced the acquisition of Visual BI Solutions Inc., a business intelligence and cloud analytics solution provider in the U.S. The acquisition has allowed Atos SE to expand its service offerings and cater to the increasing demand from clients for analytics in the cloud.

Cloud analytics solutions offer numerous growth opportunities as it allows enterprises to manage large quantities of data by saving huge capital investment in hardware equipment and other tools. However, the increasing adoption of cloud technology is creating various data security problems, such as loss of industry-specific information and data theft creating concerns among enterprises of numerous industries.

Cloud Analytics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cloud analytics market report based on component, deployment, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:

Cloud Analytics Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Solutions

Services

Cloud Analytics Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Public

Private

Hybrid

Cloud Analytics Market - Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

SME

Large Organizations

Cloud Analytics Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Sales and Marketing

Research & Development

Customer Service

Accounting & Finance

Human Resource

Others

Cloud Analytics Market - Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Healthcare & life sciences

Government

Energy & Utilities

Others

Cloud Analytics Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Cloud Analytics Market

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

QlikTech International AB

Sisense Inc.

GoodData Corporation.

Tableau Software, LLC,

Databricks

SAS Institute Inc.

Oracle

Google LLC

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.