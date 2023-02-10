Cloud and Data Center Markets Trends Report 2022 - Assessment of Edge Computing Capabilities' Priorities

Feb 10, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud and Data Center Markets - Market Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the datacenter and cloud markets' development.
- It presents the key stakes and challenges for each of them.
- The market structure is also examined
- An analysis of the market development in the key main regions is provided.
- It reviews the main drivers and barriers to the development of each market.
- It concludes with market sizing and forecasts through a breakdown by segment and by region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Context and principles
- The rise of cloud computing
- Cloud computing: development level
- Main business model of data center
- Technological sovereignty initiatives in cloud services
- Industry requirement for Internet Data centers
- Regulations on the global cloud services market
- Edge computing complements cloud computing
- Edge computing technical benefits
- Assessment of edge computing capabilities' priorities
- The implementation of edge facilities (also) depends on use cases
- Current edge computing use cases
- Major telcos are already involved in edge computing
3. Regional market analysis
3.1 European cloud market
- Overview of the European market of cloud services
- The European industry is growing rapidly but not very competitively
- European alternatives to the US big tech
- What's next in the European cloud market?
3.2 USA cloud market
- Overview of the US market of cloud services
- Alternative cloud providers challenging hyperscalers in niche focus
- Cloud regulation not as stringent as in the EU
3.3 Asian cloud and data centers market
- APAC region cloud market overview
- APAC region cloud computing market
- APAC data center and cloud ecosystem
4. Market Dynamics
- Drivers and barriers
- Market sizing
- Leading digital industry players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cejy3c-data-center?w=5
