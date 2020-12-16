Cloud and Data Centre Growth in Emerging Markets Report 2021-2025 Featuring Ascenty/Digital Realty, Equinix, FPT Telecom, Rostelecom, Turkcell & Viettel

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud and Data Centre Growth in Emerging Markets - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data Centre revenues over the 10 Emerging Markets are also forecast to grow over the period - Overall Data Centre revenues are forecast to increase from USD $11.6 billion (2021) up to USD $18 billion (2025) - with China alone growing by USD $4.4 billion, India by USD $621 million & Brazil by USD $328 million over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.



The new report considers the growth of space, power, pricing for ten (10) Data Centre markets including - Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Morocco, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Turkey & Vietnam - with revenues for each Cloud & Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.

The report reveals that the ten Data Centre Emerging Market countries account for a sizable portion of total Data Centre capacity worldwide - with the ten Emerging Market countries in the report shown by Data Centre raised floor space in the pie chart as a percentage worldwide as of the beginning of 2021 (Morocco is 0.4%).



The key trends across the 10 markets include:



That total Data Centre capacity across all of the 10 Countries (Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Morocco, Russia, South Africa, Turkey and Vietnam) will be almost 3.2 million m2 as of the beginning of 2021. The report finds that Data Centre raised floor space across the Emerging Markets is forecast to grow by almost 53 percent overall for the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.



China is the dominant Data Centre market in the 10 Emerging Markets surveyed - China accounts for 55 percent of all Data Centre space across the 10 Markets, followed by India with 19 percent, then Russia and Mexico with 5 percent each.



Data Centre growth rates vary by each of the 10 Emerging Markets - The Chinese and Brazilian markets are forecast to see 17 percent annual revenue growth over the period - followed by South Africa & Turkey with 16 per cent and 15 percent growth rates respectively.



Significant new Data Centre capacity is being added across all 10 Emerging Markets - New space is being added by telecom providers including Rostelecom (Russia), Turkcell (Turkey) FPT Telecom and Viettel (Vietnam) as well as by specialist Data Centre Providers Ascenty/Digital Realty (Brazil) and Equinix (Mexico).



The key change in the market is the adoption of public cloud services worldwide, with public cloud revenues outstripping Data Centre revenues over the period.



For example, in total public cloud revenues over the 10 Emerging Markets are forecast by DCP to range from USD $23.2 billion (2021) up to USD $39.7 billion (2025) - with the growth of over $16.5 billion over the period - more than double the Data Centre revenue amount.



The growth in public cloud revenues also varies by Country Market - and is forecast to range from 13 percent (China and Russia) up to 23 percent (Indonesia) per annum over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.



Although all of the Emerging Markets are forecast to see growth - markets face a series of challenges to provide continued and sustainable development. Challenges range from power shortages and power restrictions, a shortage of Carrier Neutral Data Centre capacity and a focus on development in only a small number of cities.



What is an Emerging Data Centre Market?



The analyst defines an Emerging Data Centre Market as being a country market with above average growth. Growth rates vary extensively by market. Overall, global Data Centre Providers are reporting strong revenue growth, with Digital Realty reporting year on year revenue growth of 24 percent (to Q2 2020), Equinix reporting 8 percent revenue growth over the same period.



Chinese Data Centre Provider 21vianet Group saw 28.8 percent growth for the year to Q2 2020 and rival GDS Holdings reported growth of 36.2 percent growth over the same period. The Chinese Data Centre market is showing additional levels of growth compared with other markets worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 - A definition of a Cloud & Emerging Data Centre market - provides a definition of an Emerging Market and compares the key similarities between the 10 Data Centre markets profiled.



Section 2 - The Cloud and Data Centre Fabric in each of the ten Emerging Market countries - provides an overview of the key Data Centre fabric including domestic fibre connectivity, sub-sea fibre connectivity, Dark Fibre connectivity, Power & renewable power availability, Energy costs and Digital & Cloud adoption rates in each country.



Section 3 - The Data Centre Market in each of the ten Emerging Market countries - including a Data Centre overview, Key Data Centre Players, Forecast Data Centre growth (in space and power) and Data Centre pricing for each country market from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.



Section 4 - The Public Cloud Market in each of the ten Emerging Market countries - including key Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) in each market, the market entry of new CSPs, pricing and product examples, the presence of the global CSPs in each country market & a forecast for public cloud revenues by country market from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.



Section 5 - Conclusions & Key Trends - The Conclusions from the report and the growth in each Emerging Data Centre Market and the key trends across the markets



Appendix One - A list of Cloud & Data Centre Providers that are included in the report

Companies Mentioned

Ascenty/Digital Realty

Equinix

FPT Telecom

Rostelecom

Turkcell

Viettel

