Cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) Storage Technologies: Global Market Through 2022

LONDON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

For the purposes of this report, cloud and IoT storage technologies are defined as storage appliances and software that run on standard servers that enable IoT and cloud services. Within this scope, the report will size and forecast software, hardware and services revenue for cloud and IoT storage technologies. Specific segments within the scope of this report are:







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5363521







Technology segments:

- Cloud storage.

- IoT storage.

- Hardware.

- Software.

- Services.



The report will also segment revenue by end use in terms of:

- Enterprises.

- Mid-size firms.

- Small businesses.



The industry sectors for application revenue covered in this report include:

- Manufacturing

- Banking

- Government

- Media

- Insurance

- Retail

- Utilities

- Transportation

- Healthcare



Regions covered are: North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of World (ROW).



Report Includes:

- 37 data tables

- An overview of the global market for cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) storage technologies

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Description of market trends, key components and applications, and advantages and disadvantages of IoT and cloud storage

- Discussion of key suppliers' and manufacturers' positioning and strategies

- Patent reviews and new developments in the market

- Company profiles of major key players in the market, including At&T, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Expedient, Fujitsu, Global Switch, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, NTT, and Quantum



Summary

While they address different markets, cloud and IoT storage are considered together in this report, as they both require a transformation of the storage infrastructure.The transformation is from traditional platforms to a highly efficient, scalable and dynamic infrastructure.



In general, they share the requirement to provide highly scalable flexibility – being able to support the lowest bandwidth data exchange to the highest scale video, multimedia or virtual reality session. These diverse sessions can be happening for millions of users or devices in real-time, anywhere in the world.



The requirements occur in different scenarios.In the cloud the new infrastructure must be integrated with computer and server resources to create a highly scalable and efficient single environment.



In IoT, the challenge may be scale for some massive data applications, but more often the issue is low latency. Low latency requires minimal time for storage access, requiring the storage infrastructure to be distributed closer to the point of application processing.



Supporting these daunting requirements is an equally efficient, scalable and dynamic set of storage technologies.Some are designed for structured data in massive transaction processing systems, others are designed to adapt to unstructured data delivered upon demand.



In addition, the storage must be secure and reliable enough to meet the stringent needs of regulatory and mission-critical services.Finally, storage architectures must be flexible enough to support both unified and centralized location models as well as distributed ones.



Distributed systems are increasingly being deployed to reduce the distance between the data and the end application or device. This deployment reduces latency in the network during data interchange, a vital requirement for certain IoT applications such as autonomous industrial machines and vehicles, or in medical applications, such as remote surgery.



Report Scope:

For the purposes of this report, cloud and IoT storage technologies are defined as storage appliances and software that run on standard servers that enable IoT and cloud services. Within this scope, the report will size and forecast software, hardware and services revenue for cloud and IoT storage technologies. Specific segments within the scope of this report are:



Technology segments:

- Cloud storage.

- IoT storage.

- Hardware.

- Software.

- Services.



The report will also segment revenue by end use in terms of:

- Enterprises.

- Mid-size firms.

- Small businesses.



The industry sectors for application revenue covered in this report include:

- Manufacturing

- Banking

- Government

- Media

- Insurance

- Retail

- Utilities

- Transportation

- Healthcare



Regions covered are: North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of World (ROW).



Reasons for Doing This Study:

BCC Research believes the growing market for cloud and IoT storage technologies represents a longterm trend that will transform the way storage technologies are deployed while also reducing the cost to IT organizations. Cloud and IoT storage will also enable the continuing scaling of data storage required by today's IT environments.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5363521



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-and-internet-of-things-iot-storage-technologies-global-market-through-2022-300621790.html