Cloud at Work Announces Sage's Accreditation as Sage X3 Strategic Cloud Hosting Provider

Adds to Cloud at Work's previous accreditation as Sage 100, Sage 300, and Sage CRE Strategic Hosting Provider, validating the strength of the company's SaaS and Sage application expertise in providing customers with a world-class cloud experience

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud at Work (www.thecloudatwork.com) a purpose-built Sage hosting solution, today announced that it has been accredited by Sage as an approved Sage X3 Strategic Hosting Partner. Cloud at Work allows Sage customers who are currently using on-premises solutions, including Sage X3, Sage 100, Sage 300, and Sage CRE, to realize the increased performance, efficiencies and financial benefits of SaaS, with the Sage support and SaaS expertise of the Cloud at Work team.

Cloud at Work offers the most secure, scalable technology and best user experience via the most experienced Sage infrastructure team in North America and works seamlessly with Sage Business Partners to fast-track best-in-class cloud solutions that fit specific needs and improve business processes.