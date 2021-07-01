Cloud at Work Selected by ACI Consulting, Leading Sage Business Partner, as Exclusive Hosting Provider for its Sage Clients

After working with multiple hosting providers over the years we wanted a client-first partner we could trust Tweet this

"ACI Consulting and Cloud at Work are natural partners because of our shared cultures and values as problem solvers and promise keepers," said Tyler Bower, Director of Cloud at Cloud at Work. "ACI has become one of the most trusted brands in the Sage community, and we look forward to working with Douglas and his first-rate team in enabling their Sage clients to realize the efficiencies and business benefits of cloud hosting."

"After working with multiple hosting providers over the years we wanted a client-first partner we could trust to seamlessly transition our clients' Sage solutions to the cloud and help grow our practice," said Douglas Luchansky, President of ACI. "That Sage vetted and certified Cloud at Work a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Service Provider, spoke volumes about their expertise and client-centric approach, which made this decision that much easier."

Cloud at Work's recently announced Partner Development Fund allocates $1.5 million to Sage Business Partner customers who migrate their application to Cloud at Work. Sage users that sign on to move to Cloud at Work Hosting will receive a certificate of credit to be spent exclusively with their Sage Business Partner of Record. The funds can be used for any service, including upgrades, new software, services and migrations. Learn more about the Cloud at Work Partner Program.

About Cloud at Work

Cloud at Work gives users of Sage applications more capabilities and control to increase business performance using their technology investments. With a knowledgeable, highly-responsive team of Sage application experts and advanced cloud hosting solutions personalized to customer strengths, Cloud at Work helps its customers pivot more quickly to capitalize on new business opportunities and resolve issues faster. Businesses using Sage trust Cloud at Work to help them achieve higher levels of business productivity and resiliency that outpace competitors and help them capture more market share. Visit thecloudatwork.com for more information.

About ACI Consulting

ACI Consulting provides boutique services to its Sage clients, bridging the gap between very large Sage firms, and smaller Sage firms that are often one-person shops. Offering a highly personable approach to consulting, ACI Consulting recognizes the need as a service-based company to provide quick responses, project management, superior Sage product knowledge, and business process advising, all with-in the context of a Sage Software environment. Businesses that work with ACI Consulting as their Sage partner find that the level of attention to detail is second to none, meaning ACI Consulting's application experts are often regarded as an extension of our clients. Visit www.ACIconsulting.com to learn more about the power of experience.

